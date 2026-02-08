Nita Ambani swaps signature sarees for ₹7 lakh Chanel blazer, styled with sparkling heart-shaped diamond earrings. Pics
Nita Ambani turns heads at the IOC Session ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, rocking power blazers, chic coats, and dazzling jewellery that scream boss energy.
Another day, another glam moment courtesy of Nita Ambani! The Indian businesswoman and philanthropist is a true style maven, often spotted in high-end couture and dazzling jewellery. As India’s sole representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she attended the 145th IOC Session ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in rani pink silk saree paired with striking three-layered pearl necklace and huge diamond ring. Pics )
Usually celebrated for her elegant sarees, Nita switched things up this time, stepping out in power blazers and chic coats that exuded boss energy. Let’s take a closer look at her looks and pick some fashion notes.
Nita Ambani rocks classy blazer look
In her first look, Nita Ambani donned a stylish navy blue blazer from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2026 Pre-Collection. The blazer, crafted in elegant tweed, features double collars, full sleeves, notch lapels, and two side pockets, all in a sophisticated navy hue.
A delicate red flower diamond brooch on the side added a subtle yet striking touch to her graceful ensemble. She paired it with black formal pants, completing a perfectly classy and polished look.
How much her blazer cost
If you loved her blazer and are curious about the price, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But brace yourself, because this is not for the faint-hearted: according to Chanel’s official website, the blazer is listed at ₹738,800.
Talking about Nita Ambani’s look without mentioning her exquisite jewellery would be impossible. She accessorised her outfit with a stunning pair of diamond-shaped earrings and impressive diamond rings adorning her fingers, adding the perfect touch of glamour.
How she styled her chic furry jacket
In another look, Nita wore a black furry jacket, accented with a striking diamond brooch that showcased her love for luxury. She paired it with a trendy pair of black pants featuring subtle grey detailing, creating a chic and sophisticated ensemble.
Her makeup was understated yet flawless, featuring winged eyeliner, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, nude eyeshadow, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a loose side-parting, she looked absolutely glamorous.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist. She is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and also serves as a director at Reliance Industries. She is married to Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and the couple has three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
