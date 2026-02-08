Nita Ambani swaps signature sarees for ₹7 lakh Chanel blazer, styled with sparkling heart-shaped diamond earrings. Pics

Another day, another glam moment courtesy of Nita Ambani! The Indian businesswoman and philanthropist is a true style maven, often spotted in high-end couture and dazzling jewellery. As India’s sole representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she attended the 145th IOC Session ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in rani pink silk saree paired with striking three-layered pearl necklace and huge diamond ring. Pics ) Nita Ambani showcases luxury fashion and elegance at IOC Session ahead of Winter Olympics. (Instagram)

Usually celebrated for her elegant sarees, Nita switched things up this time, stepping out in power blazers and chic coats that exuded boss energy. Let’s take a closer look at her looks and pick some fashion notes.

Nita Ambani rocks classy blazer look In her first look, Nita Ambani donned a stylish navy blue blazer from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2026 Pre-Collection. The blazer, crafted in elegant tweed, features double collars, full sleeves, notch lapels, and two side pockets, all in a sophisticated navy hue.

A delicate red flower diamond brooch on the side added a subtle yet striking touch to her graceful ensemble. She paired it with black formal pants, completing a perfectly classy and polished look.