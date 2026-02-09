Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor and more attend Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in Mumbai; take a look
Sonam Kapoor’s second baby shower was more than a party; it was a heartfelt family ritual celebrating love, blessings and beginnings
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's second baby shower was a perfect mix of glamour, tradition, and heartfelt celebration. The actor, known for redefining maternity fashion, hosted an intimate godh bharai at her Mumbai home that brought together close friends, family, and Bollywood stars. Ahead of welcoming her second child with entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, the actor sported a unique pistachio embroidered lehenga with a cape, keeping her styling elegant.
Who attended Sonam’s baby shower?
The celebration saw the presence of several well-known faces from the Hindi film industry. Anupam Kher, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor, mum Maheep Kapoor, and members of the Kapoor family, like Anshula Kapoor, arrived to shower blessings on the mum-to-be.
Since announcing her second pregnancy in late 2025, Sonam has balanced global work commitments with family time between Mumbai and London. Her godh bharai marked a meaningful pause as the actor took a moment to celebrate motherhood, heritage, and community. For fans, the ceremony offered more than just visuals; it was a reminder of how Sonam continues to redefine maternity style while honouring tradition.
Sonam and Anand’s journey
Sonam met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She revealed that her friends wanted to set her up with one of Anand’s friends, but she ended up talking more to Anand. After two weeks of texting, they developed a liking towards each other and tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022. In November 2025, Sonam announced her second pregnancy in style while sharing her pictures flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. She simply captioned the post, “Mother.”
From her fashion-forward maternity looks to her graceful godh bharai, Sonam once again proved that elegance and authenticity go hand in hand — both on and off screen.
