Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor and more attend Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in Mumbai; take a look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's second baby shower was a perfect mix of glamour, tradition, and heartfelt celebration. The actor, known for redefining maternity fashion, hosted an intimate godh bharai at her Mumbai home that brought together close friends, family, and Bollywood stars. Ahead of welcoming her second child with entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, the actor sported a unique pistachio embroidered lehenga with a cape, keeping her styling elegant.

Who attended Sonam’s baby shower? The celebration saw the presence of several well-known faces from the Hindi film industry. Anupam Kher, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor, mum Maheep Kapoor, and members of the Kapoor family, like Anshula Kapoor, arrived to shower blessings on the mum-to-be.

Since announcing her second pregnancy in late 2025, Sonam has balanced global work commitments with family time between Mumbai and London. Her godh bharai marked a meaningful pause as the actor took a moment to celebrate motherhood, heritage, and community. For fans, the ceremony offered more than just visuals; it was a reminder of how Sonam continues to redefine maternity style while honouring tradition.