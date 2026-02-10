Designer Amit Aggarwal on bringing ‘couture’ into everyday life; reveals the most challenging design of his career

Amit Aggarwal, a celebrated Indian fashion designer, is known for his futuristic silhouettes, innovative textiles, and sustainable approach to design. Seamlessly blending technology with tradition, he has carved a distinct identity on both the Indian and global fashion stages. Amit Aggarwal discusses the future of fashion, focused on longevity and meaningful design.

He recently unveiled his new AM:IT collection at the India Art Fair in Delhi, held from February 5 to 8, reintroducing his original design language as a contemporary prêt label that brings his couture sensibility into everyday wear.

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit shares insights into his design journey, new collection, and his evolving creative philosophy.

Excerpts from the interview: You’ve built a strong couture identity over the years. What prompted you to explore contemporary Prêt at this point in your journey? Couture remains a vital and deeply fulfilling part of my practice. It is where I explore material, form, and emotion at their fullest expression, and where many of my longest relationships with patrons have been built.

Over time, I began thinking about how that relationship could extend more continuously through everyday life as well. AM:IT emerged from this reflection. It allows the same design language, values, and material intelligence to exist across different moments from daily expression to significant celebrations. Together, they create a more complete and lasting dialogue with the wearer.

What were the biggest challenges in adapting your couture design language for everyday wear? The challenge was not about reducing complexity but about distilling it. Couture and prêt operate in different contexts, but they are guided by the same principles of material intelligence and construction.

With AM:IT, the focus was on translating sculptural thinking, surface development, and layering into garments that prioritise versatility, comfort, and function. Every piece had to retain design depth while responding naturally to everyday use and movement.