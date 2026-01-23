Designer Gaurav Gupta calls ‘Jr NTR at Oscars’ his most memorable look; reveals top fashion trends for 2026 | Interview
In an exclusive HT Lifestyle interview, Gaurav Gupta shares his journey in menswear, avant-garde couture, and his vision for the future of Indian fashion.
Gaurav Gupta, the visionary Indian fashion designer, is known for his sculptural couture, avant-garde designs, and redefining red carpet elegance globally. He has recently opened his first menswear flagship store at DLF Emporio, Delhi.
In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he shared insights on his journey, design philosophy, and how he envisions shaping the future of Indian fashion. (Also read: Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…' )
Excerpts from the interview:
Your designs are known for their dramatic, sculptural silhouettes. How do you translate your vision from concept to runway?
For me, everything begins with emotion rather than form. I rarely sketch with a finished silhouette in mind. The process starts with a feeling, a state of being, and then moves into material exploration, drape, and construction. The garment evolves on the body, not on paper. I think of the runway as a moving sculpture gallery, where each piece must communicate energy, movement, and stillness simultaneously.
Can you share a story behind one of your most challenging or memorable designs?
One of the most challenging designs was a couture piece that involved complex metallic structures integrated into fluid drapes. Technically, it pushed our atelier to its limits because it required balancing weight, movement, and comfort. What made it memorable was not the difficulty, but the moment it finally came alive on the body. When craftsmanship disappears, and only emotion remains, that is when a design truly succeeds.
Which fashion trends do you think are going to be big in 2026?
I believe 2026 will be less about trends and more about sensibility. We will see a shift toward fluidity, gender-neutral dressing, and emotionally driven silhouettes. Craft will regain importance, not as nostalgia but as innovation. Sustainability will no longer be a trend, it will simply be the foundation of responsible design.
How do you see the Indian fashion industry evolving in the next 5–10 years?
Indian fashion is entering a very confident phase. We are no longer seeking validation through Western frameworks. In the next decade, I see Indian designers defining global conversations around craft, sustainability, and emotional design. Our textiles, techniques, and philosophies are uniquely positioned to influence the future of luxury on a global scale.
Which celebrity look of yours has been the most memorable, and why?
There have been many special moments, but what stays with me most are looks that change perception. Jr NTR at the Oscars was significant because it placed Indian menswear on a global red carpet with confidence and individuality. Those moments matter not because of visibility, but because they expand how Indian design is seen internationally.
Do you see technology, like 3D printing or AI, playing a bigger role in the future of fashion?
Absolutely. Technology is an incredible tool when used with intention. I am particularly interested in how technology can enhance craftsmanship rather than replace it. 3D printing, AI, and digital simulations can help us explore new forms, reduce waste, and push boundaries, but the soul of fashion must always remain human.
Is there a particular colour, fabric, or silhouette you’re obsessed with right now?
I am deeply drawn to softened metallics, pearlescent greys, and fluid blues at the moment. In terms of silhouette, I am obsessed with movement. Drapes that feel weightless, structures that dissolve into softness. I am constantly exploring how architecture can become emotion.
Can you walk us through the inspiration behind your latest men’s collection?
The latest menswear collection is inspired by the idea of modern masculinity as fluid, introspective, and emotionally intelligent. It draws from cosmic forms, organic structures, and Indian draping traditions, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. The focus is on quiet power, on silhouettes that feel ceremonial yet effortless, and on garments that move with the body rather than restrict it.
What trends in men’s fashion are you most excited about this season?
I am excited about the return of softness in menswear. Fluid tailoring, draped elements, lighter constructions, and a more emotional approach to dressing. Men are no longer dressing only for function or formality, but for self-expression. That shift is incredibly powerful.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.