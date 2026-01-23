Designer Gaurav Gupta calls ‘Jr NTR at Oscars’ his most memorable look; reveals top fashion trends for 2026 | Interview

Gaurav Gupta, the visionary Indian fashion designer, is known for his sculptural couture, avant-garde designs, and redefining red carpet elegance globally. He has recently opened his first menswear flagship store at DLF Emporio, Delhi. Gaurav Gupta discusses the future of Indian fashion and emotional design. (Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he shared insights on his journey, design philosophy, and how he envisions shaping the future of Indian fashion. (Also read: Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…' )

Excerpts from the interview: Your designs are known for their dramatic, sculptural silhouettes. How do you translate your vision from concept to runway? For me, everything begins with emotion rather than form. I rarely sketch with a finished silhouette in mind. The process starts with a feeling, a state of being, and then moves into material exploration, drape, and construction. The garment evolves on the body, not on paper. I think of the runway as a moving sculpture gallery, where each piece must communicate energy, movement, and stillness simultaneously.