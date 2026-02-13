Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump like a queen in dreamy pink Kalamkari saree paired with classic pistachio Baluchari

Sonam took to Instagram on February 13 to share a series of pictures, captioning them: “I loved how soft and easy this felt, yet still so rooted in tradition. Draped in a pistachio and pink Baluchari from @thefareastartstudio, inspired by a 19th-century piece at the Met, which makes it even more special to me. I’m always drawn to textiles that have history woven into them.”

Sonam Kapoor is setting the bar high for maternity fashion yet again. The 41-year-old mom-to-be, who is expecting her second child, has been effortlessly flaunting her baby bump in standout looks, from breezy co-ord sets to flowy statement dresses. In her latest appearance, the style icon embraced her ethnic side, draping herself in a stunning six yards of elegance that’s bound to leave the fashion police taking serious notes. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor boldly flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in all-black outfit, shows moms-to-be how to look stylish during pregnancy )

Sonam’s stunning six-yard saree is from Asha Gautam Official and comes in a soft pastel pink, beautifully adorned with delicate Kalamkari work along the borders in multiple colours, creating a subtle yet striking contrast against the gentle backdrop. She draped it effortlessly, letting the pallu fall gracefully and pinned neatly at her shoulder, giving the ensemble an elegant and refined silhouette.

She paired it with a matching elbow-length sleeve blouse and complemented the look with a Baluchari saree from The Far East Art Studio in an enchanting pistachio shade, intricately embroidered in soft pink. The saree was styled as a dupatta, draped gracefully over one shoulder, giving the ensemble a classic appeal that perfectly balances tradition with chic maternity elegance.

How she styled her look Assisted by celebrity designer and her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her ethnic ensemble with exquisite jewellery that perfectly complemented her saree. She layered multiple strands of pearls interspersed with green emeralds, adding a regal touch, and paired them with a vintage choker in a soft pastel green shade. Her look was further accentuated with statement gold jhumkas featuring red accents, stunning bangles adorning her wrist and her fingers graced by an eye-catching statement ring.

Her makeup look features winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a hint of highlighter, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun and a delicate red bindi adorning her forehead, she looks nothing short of glamorous.