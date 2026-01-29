Ananya Panday rocks no-makeup look in simple kurta set for temple visit; here’s how you can get her outfit under ₹13k

Ananya’s kurta set comes in a stunning mustard shade, crafted from soft mulmul cotton that feels airy and comfortable. The kurta features an all-over Gadh-inspired print and a mid-length silhouette, striking the perfect balance between traditional charm and casual ease. It comes with a Y-placket neckline adorned with shell and thread tassels, along with delicate ladder lace inserts and geometric borders at the hem, adding a touch of intricate detailing.

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the caption in Hindi: “ॐ नमः पार्वतीपतये हर हर महादेव” (Om Namah Parvatipatey, Har Har Mahadev). In the post, the actor could be seen visiting a temple, spending a peaceful day in devotion, and feeding cows.

Ananya Panday is usually all about glam, from show-stopping mini dresses to head-turning ensembles. But for her latest religious outing, the 27-year-old skipped the sparkle and went for a simple kurta, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. Let’s break down her look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Suhana Khan’s intense pull-up workout video wins praise from Shanaya, Ananya Panday; Khushi Kapoor calls it ‘not normal’ )

The kurta is paired with coordinated printed pants that echo the same lace and design elements, creating a cohesive look. To complete the ensemble, Ananya draped an ombré organza dupatta in soft mustard gradients, trimmed with lace, thread, and shell tassels, which adds an ethereal finish to the outfit.

How much her outfit cost If you’re wondering how much her outfit costs and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered. Ananya’s kurta set is from the brand Mulmul and is available online on their website for ₹12,900.

She completed her look with delicate diamond studs, a no-makeup look to let her natural beauty shine, and left her luscious tresses loose in soft curls cascading over her shoulders.