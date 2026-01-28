Suhana Khan’s intense pull-up workout video wins praise from Shanaya, Ananya Panday; Khushi Kapoor calls it ‘not normal’

In the clip, The Archies actor can be seen performing an impressive set of pull-ups, highlighting her upper-body strength and discipline. Dressed in a chocolate brown tank top paired with matching tights, Suhana appears focused as she completes the challenging exercise with ease.

On January 27, Suhana took to Instagram to share a video of herself sweating it out at the gym. Captioning the post, “Pulling myself up when I'm down 😋 with the bestttt,” she showcased her strength and focus during the intense session. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals his workout and diet routine for staying fit at 42: ‘I try to eat clean and stay disciplined’ )

Suhana Khan is leaving no stone unturned as she gears up for her next big career move, and her latest workout video is proof of her dedication to fitness. The 25-year-old actor is a committed fitness enthusiast, often giving fans a glimpse into her rigorous training routine.

However, this isn’t the first time Suhana has shared glimpses of her fitness routine . Earlier in 2024, the actor posted videos from her gym sessions, offering a peek into her disciplined and strength-focused workouts.

The workout video didn’t go unnoticed by Suhana’s industry friends, who flooded the comments section with praise. Her close friend Shanaya Kapoor reacted with an enthusiastic “CRAZY,” paired with an eye-popping emoji, while Ananya Panday chimed in with “So jealous,” along with clapping emojis. The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor also joined the cheer squad, commenting, “Not normal omg’.

Her routine included challenging pull-ups to work the back, shoulders and arms, leg presses for lower-body strength, hip thrusts to target the glutes and hamstrings, classic push-ups, and deadlifts to round off the intense session, showcasing her commitment to full-body training.

