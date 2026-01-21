Shahid Kapoor reveals his workout and diet routine for staying fit at 42: ‘I try to eat clean and stay disciplined’

To keep things from getting monotonous, the actor often switches things up. Whenever possible, he includes cardio or indulges in sports, which not only boosts fitness but also makes the routine more enjoyable. For Shahid, the focus is clear: “It’s about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being.”

Talking about his workouts, Shahid shared that his training sessions usually combine functional exercises, strength training, and mobility work. This mix, he said, helps him stay flexible and injury-free. “I prefer working out in the morning because it sets the tone for my day,” he explained, adding that starting early gives him both physical and mental momentum.

Shahid Kapoor is not just known for his stellar performances on screen but also for the dedication he brings to his fitness and wellness off-screen. The 42-year-old actor maintains an impressive physique and chiselled six-pack abs. In a January 21 interview with The Indian Express, he opened up about his workout routine, vegetarian diet, and the simple yet effective principles that help him stay fit, energised, and injury-free. (Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls being sick and depressed during a phase when she weighed just 38 kgs: ‘I hardly used to eat' )

How he maintain a balanced diet and healthy eating habits When it comes to food, Shahid believes in discipline without being overly restrictive. “I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I’m not extreme about it,” he said. A long-time vegetarian, he noted that his diet naturally feels balanced. His meals usually include plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses, proving that vegetarian food can be both nourishing and effective.

He also shared some of his non-negotiables, revealing that he avoids late-night eating, heavy meals, and unhealthy food choices. “It really affects my energy,” he admitted.

Instead of obsessively measuring portions, Shahid prefers smaller, frequent meals that keep him feeling light and energised throughout the day. He also admits to enjoying comfort food occasionally, but his top priority remains home-cooked meals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.