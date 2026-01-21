Uorfi Javed recalls being sick and depressed during a phase when she weighed just 38 kgs: ‘I hardly used to eat'

Uorfi Javed, fashion influencer and actor, has never shied away from being candid about her life beyond the spotlight. Known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality, the actor recently opened up about a difficult phase marked by extreme weight loss, unhealthy eating habits, and emotional struggles. Uorfi Javed opens up about health struggles and impact of under-eating. (Instagram/@urf7i)

She reflected on how this period affected both her physical health and mental well-being, while also sharing what helped her begin to feel better. (Also read: Abhay Deol reveals how he overcame knee pain and sciatica through stem cell therapy: ‘I felt quite hopeless at times’ )

What Uorfi reveal about her health and weight loss On January 21, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories to open up about her health journey, sharing a photo of a weighing scale that showed her weight at 38 kg. Reflecting on a difficult phase in her life, she wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.”

She went on to explain how unhealthy her lifestyle had been at the time. Despite being extremely skinny, her face often appeared swollen due to poor eating habits and inflammation. “I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time,” she shared, candidly addressing the physical and emotional toll it took on her body.