Uorfi Javed recalls being sick and depressed during a phase when she weighed just 38 kgs: ‘I hardly used to eat'
Uorfi Javed opens up about her health journey, revealing how extreme weight loss and under-eating led to inflammation and emotional struggles.
Uorfi Javed, fashion influencer and actor, has never shied away from being candid about her life beyond the spotlight. Known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken personality, the actor recently opened up about a difficult phase marked by extreme weight loss, unhealthy eating habits, and emotional struggles.
She reflected on how this period affected both her physical health and mental well-being, while also sharing what helped her begin to feel better. (Also read: Abhay Deol reveals how he overcame knee pain and sciatica through stem cell therapy: ‘I felt quite hopeless at times’ )
What Uorfi reveal about her health and weight loss
On January 21, Uorfi took to her Instagram stories to open up about her health journey, sharing a photo of a weighing scale that showed her weight at 38 kg. Reflecting on a difficult phase in her life, she wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.”
She went on to explain how unhealthy her lifestyle had been at the time. Despite being extremely skinny, her face often appeared swollen due to poor eating habits and inflammation. “I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time,” she shared, candidly addressing the physical and emotional toll it took on her body.
What helped her recover
In the next slide, Uorfi revealed more details about the impact of under-eating on her health. “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers. No, no,” she clarified. She explained that avoiding food and ignoring her allergies only worsened inflammation in her body, leading to constant sinus blockages and poor lymphatic drainage.
On her final slide, Uorfi reflected on her progress and the role fitness played in her recovery. While admitting that facial swelling still occurs occasionally, she noted a significant improvement in how she feels overall. “My face still swells up now and then, but I feel much, much better. Weight lifting really helped me,” she concluded, crediting strength training for bringing positive changes to both her physical and mental well-being.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.