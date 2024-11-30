Uorfi Javed puts her viral 3D butterfly dress on sale for this whopping amount; internet asks 'EMI pe milega kya?'

Uorfi Javed is no stranger to making headlines, whether it's with her bold fashion choices or her viral social media posts. One of her most talked-about moments was when she stepped out in a striking butterfly dress that quickly became the talk of the fashion world. Now, in an unexpected twist, Uorfi has decided to sell the very same dress! And the price? Well, let's just say it's enough to make your jaws hit the floor. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's dreamy pastel lehenga is here to make brides ditch red this wedding season. Fashionistas, take note!) Uorfi Javed’s viral butterfly dress hits market with hefty price of ₹ 36.7 million.(Instagram/@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed's butterfly dress priced at ₹ 36.69 Million

On Saturday, Uorfi surprised her followers by taking to Instagram and posting a picture of her iconic butterfly dress. She captioned it, "Hi my lovelies, I've decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price - ₹36,690,000 only (3 crore 66 lakh 90 thousand only). Interested people, please DM." Let's take a look at her post.

Decoding Uorfi's butterfly dress

Her black dress featured an off-shoulder neckline and a billowing silhouette adorned with 3D flowers stitched onto the fabric. The highlight of her outfit, however, was the (drum roll)... artificial butterflies fluttering out from the flowers. Keeping accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, she styled the look with a dainty pendant necklace. Her makeup was flawless, with smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and pink lipstick, while her tresses were elegantly styled in a middle-parted bun, completing the stunning look.

How internet reacted

Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and sparking hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Bass 50 rs kam rah gaye warna le leta," while another joked, "Theek theek laga lo Ben." A third user quipped, "EMI pe milega kya? I can pay interest in Motichoor Laddoos." Another comment asked, "Are you open to negotiation?" and one more wondered, "Isme colour option hai kya?"