Abhay Deol reveals how he overcame knee pain and sciatica through stem cell therapy: ‘I felt quite hopeless at times’

Exploring alternative options, Abhay turned to stem cell therapy, a field he had been reading about extensively. He explained, “I thought it to be safe enough to give it a shot. I recently received stem cell therapy at Lydian Clinic via Jabez medical guide.”

The actor shared in his January 20 Instagram post, "I never speak about my health or personal issues on a public platform, but I felt the need to share this. For a long time, I’ve had pain in my knees and sciatica in my left leg due to a slipped disc. I felt quite hopeless at times because I didn’t want surgery of any kind, especially for my lower back."

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, known for his candid and thoughtful nature, has always preferred to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. But recently, he opened up about his health journey , sharing his long-standing struggle with persistent knee pain and sciatica caused by a slipped disc, and how he found a treatment in Korea that changed his perspective on healing. (Also read: Bengaluru cardiac surgeon explains why cold weather can be 'most dangerous for your heart’; reveals who’s most at risk )

How the treatment helped him The actor shared how he met Dr Abraham An, one of Korea’s leading experts in regenerative medicine and aesthetic surgery. Discussing his condition with the doctor, Abhay was reassured: "He said stem cells would help me in my case."

Abhay described the procedure as natural and surprisingly comfortable: "It’s amazing how natural and safe the procedure felt, no synthetic materials, just my own cells helping my body heal itself. What a great time to be alive, I’m truly impressed by how advanced Korea’s regenerative medicine has become!"

Abhay recently returned for a second round of treatment, with Dr Abraham An storing his stem cells for potential future health issues. Reflecting on the experience, he said: "What amazing times we live in!"