Instagram creator shares 63 gram protein bowl recipe that transformed her health journey

As much as we all love eating delicious food, we always want to keep the level of nutrients in our dishes in check. The perfect bowl of food should not just be tasty but also equally healthy and packed with goodness. Instagram creator and fitness enthusiast Sharon Rodrigues recently shared a recipe on how to prepare the perfect, protein-packed and tasty dish. This protein packed and delicious bowl is not just easy to make but also healthy for your body.(Unsplash/representational)

“My go to protein bowl 🤌🏽 Quick, filling, and actually balanced. Here is exactly how I plate it,” Sharon wrote on Instagram as she went on to explain the recipe in detail.

Recipe to Sharon's much loved protein bowl:

Here is everything that you need to prepare:

Cottage cheese on one side

Hummus tucked beside it

5 cherry tomatoes and 1 Babybel in the centre

A handful of bistro salad with beetroot on top

130 g grilled chicken in the corner

70 g avocado sliced and seasoned

Finish with a little bacon mayo on top

Sharon also shared the macro nutrient levels in the protein bow

Macros for the whole bowl:

• 63 grams protein

• 24 grams carbs

• 9 grams of fibre

• 645 calories

“I had this every night for months and it changed my body,” Sharon says adding that she kept having this same dinner every single night for five months.

“And I ended up losing 35 kilos. You just need 130 grams of chicken, 5 cherry tomatoes and a quarter of an avocado, plus a tablespoon of pineapple cottage cheese, some hummus and a babybel. Sprinkle some Cajun spice on the chicken, add avocado bacon mayo, and toss in bistro salad,” she said.

“That's it, this bowl packs in 65 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber. Trust me, your body is going to thank you for it,” Sharon added. She further urged her followers to let her know if they want the chicken recipe.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.