Ananya Panday rocks a micro blouse, Suhana stuns in saree: What Gen-Z stars wore to Bollywood's first Diwali 2025 bash

From shimmering lehengas to chic contemporary sarees, Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was a full-on fashion spectacle, and the Gen-Z stars did not disappoint. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and other young celebs turned heads with outfits that perfectly balanced festive elegance with modern flair. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and other young celebs turn heads at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

With glittering embellishments, bold colours, and inventive drapes, these style-savvy stars made sure all eyes were on them, proving once again that the new generation knows how to celebrate Diwali in true sartorial style. Let's take a closer look at what they wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani's massive emerald earrings steal the show as she arrives with a stunning Radhika Merchant at Diwali bash )

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday raised temperatures in a stunning golden ensemble, featuring a tiny bralette-style top studded with rhinestones and sequins. She paired it with a matching high-waisted, fish-cut style long skirt and a simple beige dupatta. With shimmery makeup, statement earrings, and her hair neatly pinned back, she looked absolutely wow-worthy.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a purple saree adorned with golden sequin lace detailing. She paired it with a bralette-style top embroidered with golden motifs. Draping the saree stylishly, she let the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder and added a belt at the waist, serving serious saree styling goals. With glamorous makeup and loose hair, she perfectly completed her ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan ditched gold and silver sequins and instead opted for an orange silk lehenga featuring intricate golden embroidery all over, paired with an organza dupatta. Accessorised with glass bangles, a potli bag, and golden earrings, she looked absolutely glamorous.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor proved her fashion prowess as she stunned in a silver lehenga featuring an off-shoulder bralette-style blouse with striking side-cut detailing. She paired it with a matching straight-fit maxi skirt and a netted dupatta. With diamond earrings, neatly tied hair, and glamorous makeup, she served ultimate style goals.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor nailed the modern saree game with effortless style. She dazzled in a rose-pink saree adorned with delicate silver embellishments, paired with a full-sleeve blouse and a flawlessly draped pallu that elevated her look. Dramatic winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, stud earrings, and a sleek bun completed her ensemble, making her look absolutely radiant.