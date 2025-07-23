Ananya Panday picks simple mustard yellow cotton kurta look for Hanuman temple visit in Jaipur: Here's how much it costs

Ananya Panday recently visited the famous Kale Hanuman Ji Temple in Jaipur and expressed deep gratitude. She shared a series of photos from her visit on Instagram on July 22, captioning them, “So much to be grateful for.” Ananya Panday looked lovely in a traditional yellow outfit during her visit, and fans left comments like 'pretty' and 'beautiful' in the comments section of her post. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's ‘simple’ cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag Ananya Panday shared photos of her temple visit on Instagram on July 22. (Instagram/ Ananya Panday)

What Ananya Panday wore to the temple

The actor proved that nothing beats the elegance of a simple kurta set as she picked a coordinated mustard yellow printed cotton kurta and pant set from the label, Mulmul. Selling online at the brand's website for ₹ 8,950, the sleeveless kurta set with white lace will have you making a statement with minimal effort, just like Ananya.

The actor completed her fuss-free ethnic look with minimal makeup and blow-dried hair. As for the jewellery, she sported a pair of simple diamond studs on her earlobes.

Take a look:

How to style a kurta outfit

A kurta set is a staple in many wardrobes for its comfort and simplicity. Sleeveless kurtas, like the one Ananya wore in Jaipur, work for casual outings, festivals, or family gatherings and even the workplace. Not just her, many celebrities often style kurtas in versatile ways for various occasions. Click here to learn more.

If you are looking for ways to style a cotton kurta set after seeing Ananya's latest look, you can keep the accessories simple with a small pair of earrings or a subtle necklace. Or add bangles or a printed bag for some drama. Unlike Ananya, you could pair your sleeveless kurta with leggings or pants for a relaxed vibe. Add a dupatta or bright scarf for a more traditional look.