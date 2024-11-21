Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor, celebs love this white floral kurta set: It costs...

Ananya Panday was clicked by the paparazzi recently as she stepped out with her family to cast her vote during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in Mumbai. The actor wore a white floral suit for the occasion. We have spotted several other celebrities wearing the ethnic ensemble before, from Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor. Scroll down to see what is the price of the ensemble. Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor wear the same kurta set.

(Also Read | Ananya Panday's ‘bikini bod’ wows Suhana Khan; check out pics from Dubai holiday)

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor wear the same suit

The white floral embroidered suit worn by Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor is from the shelves of the clothing label The Loom. It features an ivory chanderi kurta and pants set styled with an ivory lace organza dupatta. The kurta features bright red floral embroidery, a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and delicate lace detailing on the neck, sleeves and sheer hemline.

Meanwhile, the pants feature a flared silhouette, delicate laces placed all around the edges, a sheer detailing on the hem, an elasticated waist, and a drawstring. Lastly, the ivory organza dupatta with scalloped borders, lace embroidery, and floral kadhai patterns completed the ethnic look.

While Ananya wore the ensemble to cast her vote, Janhvi Kapoor chose the ensemble for an interview she did last year. Alia and Malaika also wore the outfit last year. Alia wore the elegant kurta set to catch a flight to New Delhi ahead of the National Film Awards ceremony, and Malaika donned the same white kurta set enlivened with red blooming details for an outing in Mumbai.

What is the price of the white kurta set?

The price of the white floral kurta set Ananya, Malaika, Alia and Janhvi love.

The kurta set is available on The Loom website. It is called the Ivory Embroidered Chanderi Kurta with Pants. The dupatta is available separately and is called the Ivory Lace Organza Dupatta. While the kurta and pants set is worth ₹5,399, the dupatta will cost you ₹1,950. The suit is worth ₹7,349.