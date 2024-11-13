Menu Explore
Ananya Panday's ‘bikini bod’ wows Suhana Khan; check out pics from Dubai holiday

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Nov 13, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Ananya Panday's pictures from her Dubai holiday shows her dressed in stylish bikinis. Her BFF Suhana Khan complimented her in the comments. 

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her Dubai holiday. The actor captioned the photos, “A sweet sweet getaway.” The post got love from her followers, including her BFF Suhana Khan. Scroll down to see what Suhana commented on Ananya's post.

Suhana Khan complimented Ananya Panday on her bikini pictures.
(Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala: Celeb-inspired bridal hairstyles to take inspiration from for wedding season 2024)

Suhana Khan loved Ananya Panday's ‘bikini bod’

Ananya's post garnered several likes and comments from the netizens, including Suhana. The Archies actor commented, “Woww bikini bod.” Ananya's parents, Bhavana and Chunky Panday, dropped heart emoticons. The actor co-star from Student Of The Year 2 gushed about the food at her hotel and wrote, “The oysters, baked fish and langoustines at Milos there are unreal @ananyapanday.” Meanwhile, a comment by her fan read, “Queen is slaying.” Another commented, “Stunner.”

Beach, bikinis, and sunsets

Ananya's Dubai holiday album features pictures of the actor chilling at the beach, in the pool, inside her room and on the deck in stylish bikini sets. She wore two swimsuits - a tropical-printed green bikini set and another in a solid blue shade.

The first swimsuit features a string bikini top with a halter neckline, which she paired with high-leg bottoms featuring string ties on the sides. Ananya styled it with a messy bun, sunglasses, a gold bracelet, dainty ear studs, and a bare face. Meanwhile, the blue halter-neck bikini set features a bikini top with a gathered design on the bust. She accessorised it with gold hoop earrings, aviator shades, stacked ear studs, and a messy top knot.

Ananya also shared pictures of her hotel's scenic views, sunsets, delicious breakfast, restaurant dates, desserts, and more.

About Ananya Panday

Ananya made her debut with Student Of The Year 2. The actor was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, which also starred Vihaan Samat. She will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. It is set to release in cinemas in 2025.

