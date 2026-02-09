Inside Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower: Mom-to-be looks stunning, husband Anand Ahuja can’t take his eyes off her

Soon after the celebration, glimpses from Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower began surfacing on social media, offering fans a peek into the thoughtfully curated event. On Monday, several guests who attended the gathering shared pictures from the ceremony, which quickly surfaced online. The images captured Sonam radiating pregnancy glow as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a lime green lehenga choli. The mom-to-be looked stunning as she completed her look with heavy jewellery and a sleek bun. As they sat for puja, Anand Ahuja couldn’t take his eyes off his wife. One of the pictures showcased a stunning floral arrangement placed on a wooden table, featuring tall white blooms paired with purple flowers.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is soaking in a joyous phase of her life as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Anand Ahuja . Marking this special milestone, the actor hosted an intimate yet star-studded baby shower (godh bharai) at her residence on February 8. The celebration, steeped in tradition and elegance, brought together close friends, family members and several well-known faces from the film industry.

The decor leaned heavily on fresh flowers, with hanging purple blooms and birds-of-paradise installations hanging from the ceiling, creating a dreamy, garden-like ambience indoors. Anupam Kher had also shared a picture with Sonam and wrote, “Happy #Godbharai dearest @sonamkapoor! Love and Blessings!”

The baby shower was a star-studded affair with Kareena Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others in attendance.

Sonam Kapoor’s personal life Sonam met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She revealed that her friends wanted to set her up with one of Anand's friends, but she ended up talking more to Anand. After two weeks of texting, they developed a liking towards each other and tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022. In November, 2025, Sonam announced her second pregnancy in style while sharing her pictures flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. She simply captioned the post, “Mother.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam earlier talked about motherhood after her first born and said, "You become more responsible as a human being (post motherhood). You give your time only where it’s needed and to what’s important. Your time is basically owned by someone else. My time is mostly for my son and husband. I love my work, and that’ll also be an equal priority. Now your timings have changed. Frivolous things aren’t as important as you thought they used to be."