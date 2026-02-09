Inside Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower: Mom-to-be looks stunning, husband Anand Ahuja can’t take his eyes off her
Actor Sonam Kapoor hosted a star-studded baby shower, adorned with fresh flowers and attended by Bollywood celebrities.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is soaking in a joyous phase of her life as she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. Marking this special milestone, the actor hosted an intimate yet star-studded baby shower (godh bharai) at her residence on February 8. The celebration, steeped in tradition and elegance, brought together close friends, family members and several well-known faces from the film industry.
Inside Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Soon after the celebration, glimpses from Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower began surfacing on social media, offering fans a peek into the thoughtfully curated event. On Monday, several guests who attended the gathering shared pictures from the ceremony, which quickly surfaced online. The images captured Sonam radiating pregnancy glow as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a lime green lehenga choli. The mom-to-be looked stunning as she completed her look with heavy jewellery and a sleek bun. As they sat for puja, Anand Ahuja couldn’t take his eyes off his wife. One of the pictures showcased a stunning floral arrangement placed on a wooden table, featuring tall white blooms paired with purple flowers.
The decor leaned heavily on fresh flowers, with hanging purple blooms and birds-of-paradise installations hanging from the ceiling, creating a dreamy, garden-like ambience indoors. Anupam Kher had also shared a picture with Sonam and wrote, “Happy #Godbharai dearest @sonamkapoor! Love and Blessings!”
The baby shower was a star-studded affair with Kareena Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others in attendance.
Sonam Kapoor’s personal life
Sonam met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She revealed that her friends wanted to set her up with one of Anand's friends, but she ended up talking more to Anand. After two weeks of texting, they developed a liking towards each other and tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022. In November, 2025, Sonam announced her second pregnancy in style while sharing her pictures flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. She simply captioned the post, “Mother.”
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam earlier talked about motherhood after her first born and said, "You become more responsible as a human being (post motherhood). You give your time only where it’s needed and to what’s important. Your time is basically owned by someone else. My time is mostly for my son and husband. I love my work, and that’ll also be an equal priority. Now your timings have changed. Frivolous things aren’t as important as you thought they used to be."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
