Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor says this after a paparazzo asks about her health. Watch

As she posed for pictures, a paparazzo asked her, "Health kaesi hai aapki (How's your health)?" Smiling at him, the actor replied, "Sab theek hai (Everything is fine, thank you." After posing for the paparazzi, the actor, before stepping into her car, also posed for a selfie with a fan.

Actor Sonam Kapoor , who is expecting her second child with her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja, stepped out in Mumbai on Monday. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sonam also interacted with the paparazzi outside a store she visited in the city.

She shared photos in which she chose a hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. In her Instagram Stories, the actor had reshared the post, further confirming her due date is Spring 2026.

Last year in November, Sonam announced her second pregnancy. On her Instagram, Sonam shared the news along with a series of pictures as she revealed her baby bump. "Mother," she wrote in the caption.

About Sonam's family, films Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple said at that time.

Sonam has won hearts with films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding and Delhi 6. After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.