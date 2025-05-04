Menu Explore
Sonam Kapoor regrets not going to college, felt envious of Anand Ahuja when he took her to his alma mater

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
May 04, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor said that when Anand Ahuja recently took her around his University of Pennsylvania campus, ‘it was the first time I felt envy’.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who didn't complete her college education, has shared that she is saving up for her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's education. Speaking with Vogue, Sonam said that when her husband Anand Ahuja took her to his college in the US recently, she "felt envy". (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor gives best look yet at son Vayu's face, asks him to ‘hold on to mama's tummy’ during workout)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu in August 2022. (Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu in August 2022. (Instagram)

Sonam talks about saving for her son's education

Talking about education, Sonam said, “My husband went to Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania. When he recently took me around the campus, it was the first time I felt envy. So I’ve been saving up for Vayu’s education. I want him to be a reader.” She added that having a child "brings back wonder and idealism". Sonam also said she was "one hundred per cent jaded before Vayu’s birth".

Sonam also talked about, “When I was young, I had too many opinions. With age, you realise it’s better to listen than to speak. I don’t have personal opinions on people anymore, like I did. That wasn’t nice. It was immature.”

When Sonam opened up about wanting to do a course

This isn't the first time Sonam spoke about studies. In 2017, speaking with Hindustan Times, Sonam had said, "I want to take a course; I am not sure what I want to learn but just to kind of learn something new. I had four amazing acting coaches and I do a lot of workshops before my films but this is something, I do want to take up seriously."

Sonam enrolled at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore and studied theatre and arts. She had started courses through the University of Mumbai correspondence programme.

About Sonam's family

The actor married Anand on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Blind premiered on July 7, 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects, the details of which will be announced soon.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor regrets not going to college, felt envious of Anand Ahuja when he took her to his alma mater
