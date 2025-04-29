Sonam Kapoor gives best look yet at son Vayu's face, asks him to ‘hold on to mama's tummy’ during workout

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures and videos as she spent a day with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam also tagged her husband, Anand Ahuja and shared a message for him. (Also Read | India vs Pakistan match: Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor spotted in stands) Sonam Kapoor exercised in the gym with son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor spends time with son Vayu, shares post

In the first photo, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja was seen on a swing as Sonam stood near it. His toy car was also kept nearby. Sonam was seen in a blue hoodie and matching tights. She posed near a flight of stairs wearing a blue and white outfit in another picture. She also posted a video of getting her makeup done.

A photo showed Sonam reading a book about potty training. Sonam also posed a picture as she and Vayu spent time inside their home. She gave a close-up glimpse of a basket with 'Vayu basket' written on it. She also posted several selfies. A picture showed Vayu playing inside his home.

Sonam works out in gym with Vayu

A picture showed Sonam working in her gym as Vayu rested his head on his mother's chest. Sonam also posted a video of Vayu sitting infront of her and saying, "I'm waiting for my snacks." Sonam said, "We are waiting for your snacks." The actor's gym trainer asked him to hold onto Sonam so that he wouldn't fall back. At this, Sonam said, "Vayu, can you hold on to mama's tummy? Please hold on to mama's tummy." The baby's face was partially visible this time, considering Sonam is so protective of not revealing his face to the world.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be. @anandahuja we’ve made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much. #everydayphenomenal (dizzy and nazar amulet emojis)."

About Sonam's family

The actor married Anand on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Blind premiered on July 7, 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects, the details of which will be announced soon.