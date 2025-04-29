Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonam Kapoor gives best look yet at son Vayu's face, asks him to ‘hold on to mama's tummy’ during workout

ByAnanya Das
Apr 29, 2025 12:17 PM IST

In another photo, Vayu was seen on a swing as Sonam Kapoor stood near it. Sonam was seen in a blue hoodie and matching tights.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures and videos as she spent a day with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam also tagged her husband, Anand Ahuja and shared a message for him. (Also Read | India vs Pakistan match: Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor spotted in stands)

Sonam Kapoor exercised in the gym with son Vayu.
Sonam Kapoor exercised in the gym with son Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor spends time with son Vayu, shares post

In the first photo, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja was seen on a swing as Sonam stood near it. His toy car was also kept nearby. Sonam was seen in a blue hoodie and matching tights. She posed near a flight of stairs wearing a blue and white outfit in another picture. She also posted a video of getting her makeup done.

A photo showed Sonam reading a book about potty training. Sonam also posed a picture as she and Vayu spent time inside their home. She gave a close-up glimpse of a basket with 'Vayu basket' written on it. She also posted several selfies. A picture showed Vayu playing inside his home.

Sonam works out in gym with Vayu

A picture showed Sonam working in her gym as Vayu rested his head on his mother's chest. Sonam also posted a video of Vayu sitting infront of her and saying, "I'm waiting for my snacks." Sonam said, "We are waiting for your snacks." The actor's gym trainer asked him to hold onto Sonam so that he wouldn't fall back. At this, Sonam said, "Vayu, can you hold on to mama's tummy? Please hold on to mama's tummy." The baby's face was partially visible this time, considering Sonam is so protective of not revealing his face to the world.

Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be. @anandahuja we’ve made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much. #everydayphenomenal (dizzy and nazar amulet emojis)."

About Sonam's family

The actor married Anand on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was last seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The crime thriller also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Blind premiered on July 7, 2023. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. As per news agency ANI, Sonam has signed two new projects, the details of which will be announced soon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor gives best look yet at son Vayu's face, asks him to ‘hold on to mama's tummy’ during workout
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On