Chiranjeevi, Sonam Kapoor look tense, Sunny Deol enjoys India vs Pakistan match with MS Dhoni in Dubai. Watch

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 has Indian fans glued to their screens. Even Indian celebrities can’t hold themselves back from cheering for the team. Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, and Sunny Deol are currently in Dubai to witness the match live. Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi and Sonam Kapoor watch India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live in Dubai.(Twitter)

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara catches India vs Pakistan match with dad at home; fans say ‘teaching her young’)

Chiranjeevi with Abhishek Verma

A photo of Chiranjeevi watching the India vs Pakistan match live from Dubai has surfaced on the internet. The actor looked tense as he closely followed the game. He was seen sitting with Indian cricketer Abhishek Verma in the stands. Chiranjeevi sported a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt paired with a matching shirt and brown trousers.

Sonam Kapoor in Dubai

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor, accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja, was spotted sipping coffee while enjoying the high-stakes match. She looked stunning in a white shirt, which she paired with a grey blazer and blue jeans.

Sunny Deol with MS Dhoni

Not only that, but a video of Sunny hugging former skipper MS Dhoni as he entered a studio to watch the Ind vs Pak match on a screen with him has also gone viral online. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement seeing the two together. One of the comments read, “Cricket hero and Bollywood hero together.” Another wrote, “Pic of the day.” One fan commented, “Unexpected duo,” while another called them “gems of India” and added, “An emotional moment for fans.”

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan was also seen cheering for Team India from his home. The actor shared a photo of himself watching the nail-biting match with his daughter Lara on television. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#IndiavsPakistan I used to watch with my dad, now she’s cheering for #TeamIndia with me.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was seen watching the match on her laptop while shooting for a film. She wrote, “Shooting can’t stop me from cheering. Let’s goooo (Indian flag emoji).” As for the match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. The score currently stands at 222/8.