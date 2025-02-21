Chiranjeevi addresses rumours that his mother Anjana Devi has been hospitalised: ‘She is perfectly alright now’

Actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to address rumours that his mother, Anjana Devi, had been hospitalised. The actor claimed she is doing well now and asked the media not to publish unverified reports about her health. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi pens loved-up note for ‘soul mate’ Surekha on 45th wedding anniversary: ‘The wind beneath my wings’) Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha Konidela and mother Anjana Devi.

Chiranjeevi on his mother’s health

Chiranjeevi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that while his mom was unwell for a couple of days, she is fine now. He wrote, “My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalised. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now. Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding.”

Some reports that came out on Friday claimed that Anjana had fallen ill and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. They also stated that her son, Deputy CM of AP and actor Pawan Kalyan, had postponed meetings and events in Vijayawada to be by her side in Hyderabad. However, Chiranjeevi put these rumours to rest with his statement without divulging further details of her health.

Anjana Devi recently celebrated her birthday

This comes less than a month after Chiranjeevi celebrated Anjana’s birthday at home with wife Surekha Konidela, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela and the rest of the family.

Wishing her a happy birthday, he wrote, “Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine.” The video showed her cutting cakes and celebrating her birthday with loved ones.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023; the former was a hit, and the latter failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. He has also okayed a project by Dasara director Srikanth Odela.