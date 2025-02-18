Varun Dhawan poses with Sunny Deol on a military tanker, shares pic from Border 2 set. See post

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an adorable behind-the-scene photo with actor Sunny Deol from the set of Border 2 on Tuesday. The shooting for the much-anticipated sequel of the 1997 epic is currently taking place in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi. (Also Read | Border 2: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's sequel as ‘fauji’; calls it ‘a special moment’ in his career) Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol are currently shooting for Border 2.

In the photo shared by the actor, the duo was seen sitting on a military tanker while posing for the photograph. Varun wore a white vest and a blue shirt. He complimented his outfit with brown pants, black sports shoes, and sunglasses. Sunny Deol wore a blue shirt and green cargo for the photo.

“Sunny days. Hameraa saab ji (Our sir). #border2 #indianarmy Jan 2026,” he wrote.

T-Series, the official producer of Border 2, shared a picture of the whole team from the continent of Jhasi. It featured producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan along with others.

“Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026--gear up for a saga of valour and sacrifice!”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny reprising his legendary role, Varun, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

A special moment in the sequel's development is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who steps into his father, Suniel Shetty's shoes.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ahan shared his emotional connection to the Border franchise. "Border is more than a film--it's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true," Ahan wrote.

Reflecting on his deep connection with the film, he added, "Ironic how life works--my journey with Border started 29 years ago when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta's legendary stories, holding JP's uncle's hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces."

He went on to express his gratitude to the filmmakers, saying, "Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud."

The passing of the baton from father to son has been beautifully captured in a montage video shared by the makers, which showcases iconic images from the original Border, alongside Ahan's emotional voiceover.