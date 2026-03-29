Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; big brother Vayu is overjoyed: ‘Our family has grown’
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expressed their happiness on social media as they welcomed their second son on March 29.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have embraced parenthood once again as they welcomed their second child on March 29. The couple has been blessed with another baby boy and shared the happy news with fans on social media.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy
On Sunday, Sonam and Anand took to Instagram and shared a note announcing the birth of their second baby. The note read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way."
The note further added, "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”
Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, among others congratulated the couple and showered blessings on the newborn. Fans also congratulated Sonam and Anand on welcoming baby boy.
About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Sonam met Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She revealed that though her friends wanted to set her up with one of Anand's friend but she ended up talking to Anand more. After two weeks of texting, they developed a liking towards each other. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.
In 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their first son, Vayu. The actor announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 in style by sharing pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. In February this year, Sonam and Anand hosted a star-studded baby shower at their Mumbai residence.
Sonam Kapoor's recent work
Sonam was last seen in the movie Blind. Released in 2023, the film was directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Along with Sonam, the film also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. The film was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centred around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film premiered on JioHotstar and received negative reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Since then, the actor hasn't announced any of her new projects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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