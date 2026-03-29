Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; big brother Vayu is overjoyed: ‘Our family has grown’

The note further added, "Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. Sonam and Anand are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”

On Sunday, Sonam and Anand took to Instagram and shared a note announcing the birth of their second baby. The note read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way."

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have embraced parenthood once again as they welcomed their second child on March 29. The couple has been blessed with another baby boy and shared the happy news with fans on social media.

Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, among others congratulated the couple and showered blessings on the newborn. Fans also congratulated Sonam and Anand on welcoming baby boy.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Sonam met Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. She revealed that though her friends wanted to set her up with one of Anand's friend but she ended up talking to Anand more. After two weeks of texting, they developed a liking towards each other. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

In 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their first son, Vayu. The actor announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 in style by sharing pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. In February this year, Sonam and Anand hosted a star-studded baby shower at their Mumbai residence.