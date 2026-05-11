Kiara Advani recalls being 'triggered' during emotional postpartum, lauds Sidharth for support: ‘I just wanted to vent’

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani embraced motherhood in 2025, welcoming her daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, the actor recalled how her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, supported her during the postpartum phase by doing something as simple as taking her out for a drive every evening. Kiara Advani talks about Sidharth Malhotra's support after welcoming their baby girl.

Kiara Advani recalls how Sidharth Malhotra took care of her postpartum Kiara became emotional as she talked about how a woman undergoes an identity shift after becoming a mother, and she opened up about the challenges of the postpartum phase. She also explained why men often struggle to fully understand pregnancy and shared how Sidharth made efforts to support her during that period.

Kiara said that while men genuinely try their best during pregnancy, they often fail to understand what their partners truly need because nobody really guides them about the emotional and smaller day-to-day aspects of the journey. She shared that most conversations about parenting focus on responsibilities like changing diapers or bathing the baby, while the mother's emotional needs are often overlooked.

She then recalled how Sidharth supported her during her postpartum journey and said, “There was a point where my emotions were going all over the place, and he was promoting his movie. So he would come late at night, stay with the baby and me, and then return to work in the morning. At that time, I don't know if it was me missing him at that point of time or what, but everything was triggering me. Anything would make me cry.”

She added, “I remember my daughter's pediatrician told him, ‘just take her out for a drive every night. She needs to be out there, let her get the fresh air, let her breathe because it becomes a routine to sleep, feed the baby.’ He would take me out for a drive every night. Sometimes I just wanted to vent without getting advice in return.”

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while working together on the film Shershaah. After dating for a brief period, the couple got married in 2023 in a grand wedding in Jaisalmer. In July 2025, they welcomed their daughter into the world. The couple announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” They later revealed their daughter’s name as Saraayah Malhotra.