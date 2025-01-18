Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%

There’s an undeniable link between dietary choices and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The scientific community continues to experiment with various foods and beverages to detect those that lower the risk and those that may increase it. Coffee is one of the beverages that is globally common. It is generally bitter so many are in the habit of sweetening it,whether with a dollop of honey or sugar cubes. It certainly adds value to your palate but what about your health? To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.(Shutterstock)

Turns out, as per a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, unsweetened coffee can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

How much does unsweetened coffee reduce risk?

The study examined data obtained from the UK Biobank, involving over 200,000 participants aged 40 to 69 years. Researchers categorized coffee consumption into four groups; unsweetened coffee, sugar-sweetened coffee, artificially sweetened coffee, and non-coffee drinkers. The result was remarkable. Participants who drank unsweetened coffee had a 29–30% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s, related dementias, and Parkinson’s diseases, compared to non-coffee drinkers. Moreover, these people also had a 43% lower risk of dying from these conditions.

Neurodegenerative diseases are progressive diseases that impact memory, critical thinking, daily tasks, and eventually causing death. So the fatality of these diseases is also somewhat lowered. However, having sweetened coffee did not demonstrate similar protective benefits.

Similarly, decaf coffee also showed protective measures, reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases by 34-37%, and lowering dying risks by 47%.

Sugar in coffee has no value

Adding sugar cubes or sweeteners like honey to coffee provides no significant health benefits.(Shutterstock)

Sugar is a major red flag, with health experts cautioning against its excessive consumption. Adding sweeteners to coffee may make it sweet and delicious, but has no real health benefits. Instead, by opting for unsweetened coffee, one can safeguard brain health and enhance longevity. Every dietary choice matters in the long run.

