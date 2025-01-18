Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Jan 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Skip the temptation to sweeten your coffee, and see how it's good for your brain, as a study states it lowers Alzheimer's risk substantially. 

There’s an undeniable link between dietary choices and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The scientific community continues to experiment with various foods and beverages to detect those that lower the risk and those that may increase it. Coffee is one of the beverages that is globally common. It is generally bitter so many are in the habit of sweetening it,whether with a dollop of honey or sugar cubes. It certainly adds value to your palate but what about your health?

To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.(Shutterstock)
To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.(Shutterstock)

Turns out, as per a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, unsweetened coffee can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

ALSO READ: Red meat eaters beware! Study shows it could increase dementia risks; suggests safer proteins

How much does unsweetened coffee reduce risk?

The study examined data obtained from the UK Biobank, involving over 200,000 participants aged 40 to 69 years. Researchers categorized coffee consumption into four groups; unsweetened coffee, sugar-sweetened coffee, artificially sweetened coffee, and non-coffee drinkers. The result was remarkable. Participants who drank unsweetened coffee had a 29–30% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s, related dementias, and Parkinson’s diseases, compared to non-coffee drinkers. Moreover, these people also had a 43% lower risk of dying from these conditions.

Neurodegenerative diseases are progressive diseases that impact memory, critical thinking, daily tasks, and eventually causing death. So the fatality of these diseases is also somewhat lowered. However, having sweetened coffee did not demonstrate similar protective benefits.

Similarly, decaf coffee also showed protective measures, reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases by 34-37%, and lowering dying risks by 47%.

Sugar in coffee has no value

Adding sugar cubes or sweeteners like honey to coffee provides no significant health benefits.(Shutterstock)
Adding sugar cubes or sweeteners like honey to coffee provides no significant health benefits.(Shutterstock)

Sugar is a major red flag, with health experts cautioning against its excessive consumption. Adding sweeteners to coffee may make it sweet and delicious, but has no real health benefits. Instead, by opting for unsweetened coffee, one can safeguard brain health and enhance longevity. Every dietary choice matters in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Diagnosed with dementia? Study explains how many years one lives after that

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On