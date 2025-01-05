Could your evening glass of wine be accelerating Alzheimer’s? What shocking new study says about alcohol use disorder

A recent study from Scripps Research has unveiled an intriguing connection between Alzheimer’s disease and alcohol use disorder, shedding light on how excessive drinking might speed up the progression of this devastating neurodegenerative condition. Published in eNeuro, the findings highlight shared disruptions in inflammatory and cell-death pathways in the brain and offer deeper insights into the molecular links between these two conditions. Is alcohol the hidden trigger behind Alzheimer’s disease?(Image by Pixabay)

The growing impact of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia, affecting nearly 7 million Americans—a number expected to double by 2060. While ageing and genetics are significant contributors, lifestyle factors like alcohol consumption are increasingly recognised as playing a role in the disease’s onset and progression.

Heavy drinking has long been associated with cognitive decline. But, this new study digs deeper into the biological mechanisms, suggesting that alcohol use disorder and Alzheimer’s disease may share similar molecular disruptions.

Findings

Led by Dr Arpita Joshi, researchers analysed gene expression patterns in the brains of individuals at different stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Using advanced techniques like single-cell transcriptomics, they focused on the neocortex - a brain region vital for memory and reasoning.

Dealing with early-onset Alzheimer’s (Photos: Shutterstock)

The study included brain samples from 75 individuals with Alzheimer’s and compared them to a smaller dataset of individuals with alcohol use disorder. The goal was to identify overlapping genetic pathways that could explain commonalities between the two conditions, and they discovered -

Inflammation and Immune Response: Both Alzheimer’s disease and alcohol use disorder showed heightened activity in inflammatory genes, particularly in microglia (the brain’s immune cells) and vascular cells. This inflammation may disrupt the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to affect brain function.

Both Alzheimer’s disease and alcohol use disorder showed heightened activity in inflammatory genes, particularly in microglia (the brain’s immune cells) and vascular cells. This inflammation may disrupt the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to affect brain function. Neuronal Loss: Both conditions were linked to decreased gene activity related to synaptic signalling—essential for communication between brain cells. This loss was especially pronounced in advanced Alzheimer’s stages and in individuals with alcohol dependence.

Both conditions were linked to decreased gene activity related to synaptic signalling—essential for communication between brain cells. This loss was especially pronounced in advanced Alzheimer’s stages and in individuals with alcohol dependence. Vascular Dysfunction: Disruptions in genes related to blood vessel growth and maintenance were observed, suggesting shared damage to the brain’s vascular system.

Disruptions in genes related to blood vessel growth and maintenance were observed, suggesting shared damage to the brain’s vascular system. Stage-Specific Changes: In early Alzheimer’s stages, the brain shows changes in autophagy, a process that helps clear out damaged cellular components. In later stages, inflammation, cell death and disruptions in brain signalling became more prominent.

The role of alcohol

The overlap between the two conditions points to alcohol use disorder as a potential risk factor for Alzheimer’s progression. Alcohol appeared to amplify some of the same molecular disruptions seen in Alzheimer’s, particularly in genes related to inflammation and neuron function.

Heavy alcohol use can lead to multiple health disorders, such as liver disease, heart problems, declining cognitive function, and accelerated aging. (Unsplash)

“Alcohol use disorder and Alzheimer’s disease have significant commonalities in terms of dysregulations that they cause, suggesting a potential exacerbating effect of alcohol use disorder on Alzheimer’s disease progression,” Dr Joshi explained.

Why this matters

Understanding these shared pathways offers new avenues for prevention and treatment. If alcohol use accelerates Alzheimer’s progression, reducing consumption could be a modifiable way to lower risk.

It also underscores the importance of brain health when making lifestyle choices. While the occasional drink may not pose a significant risk, excessive or long-term alcohol use could have lasting impacts on cognitive health.

Limitations

The study had some limitations, particularly the small dataset for alcohol use disorder. Further research with larger, more diverse populations is needed to confirm these findings and explore how the molecular changes translate to brain function and behaviour.

Dr Joshi and her team are already working on a more extensive alcohol use disorder dataset to deepen their understanding of how drinking affects the brain and its potential links to Alzheimer’s.

This study serves as a powerful reminder that our lifestyle choices play a significant role in shaping our long-term health. By understanding the risks and taking proactive steps, we can protect our brains and maintain cognitive vitality as we age.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.