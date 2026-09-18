Aishwarya Rai is returning to Paris Fashion Week runway as L’Oréal Paris ambassador and it is going to be epic

The location? The open-air runway will take over Place Joffre, right in front of the Eiffel Tower. This year's theme is 'Express Your Worth' — and who better to express it than Aishwarya?

Actor Aishwarya Rai is set to light up Paris Fashion Week again for L'Oréal Paris, and if history is any indication, her fans are in for a moment. The actor and longtime L'Oréal Paris ambassador will walk the ninth edition of Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris on September 28, 2026, the brand shared in a September 18 press release. Also read | Alia Bhatt stuns in metallic silver, Aishwarya Rai radiates in satin red at Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Aishwarya has owned that L'Oréal runway for years, and each return feels bigger than the last — 2026 is about to be no different.

At Paris Fashion Week 2025, ditching traditional flowing gowns, Aishwarya chose a custom androgynous velvet sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra. It featured a deep blue velvet fabric, and was embellished with jeweled cuffs, diamond brooches, and a scalloped diamond detail along the back.

This isn't just another Paris Fashion Week runway walk for Aishwarya. It's a continuation of a legacy. Remember 2024? She shut down Le Défilé in a dramatic, voluminous red gown with a balloon hem, signature blowout, bold red lip, and a namaste to the crowd. It was peak Aishwarya — Indian heritage meets Parisian glamour.

The most star-studded sisterhood Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris has never been about just fashion and glamour. It's about diversity, letting women define beauty on their own terms and sisterhood. And this year's lineup proves it.

Joining Aishwarya on the Place Joffre runway will be a mix of legends and icons from cinema, fashion, sports. Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, and Paralympic champion Marie Bochet — all on one runway, walking together.

L'Oréal Paris is also using the moment to drop its all-new 'Runway Matte Collection'. For Indian fans who want to shop the look the second it hits the Paris runway, the brand has made it easy: Amazon is on board as the official online partner, while Lifestyle Stores will be the offline retail partner in India.

As we count down to September 28, one thing is clear: Aishwarya's return is more than a runway walk. It's power, grace, and that timeless reminder she and L'Oréal Paris have championed for decades — 'Because you're worth it'.