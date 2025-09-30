The sherwani gets a bejeweled update with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Manish Malhotra look for Paris Fashion Week 2025

Cut to later in the night, she WAS the moment as she thumped down the runway dressed from head to toe in bespoke Manish Malhotra. Dominating the men's section in regalia dressing, Manish encrusted Ash's ensemble in the chic cinches and opulent jeweled cuffs, reinventing its context. Feminine to the core and powerful, the slight hint of cleavage allowed a splash of sensuality.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp in Paris late last night, for the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris for Paris Fashion Week. And boy was she a vision to behold! Foreshadowing her strong androgynous serve, the former Miss World had arrived in Paris accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, dressed chic and comfy in a tailored blazer cinched at the curves and wide-leg trousers whose hem fell like a dream.

Ash literally wore her heart on her sleeve with the 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs, which doubled up as both adornment and armour. But it was the cascading stream of scalloped layered diamonds on the back imitating a nau lakha haar which was the detail de resistance of the look. Diamond animal brooches made for the final encrusted details. And the strong twirl and flying kiss? An all-time Ash special.

Firm waves fell into soft curls, the subtle winger eyeliner adding some dimension to the face — and no body does a bold red lip like Aishwarya, so the pout sealed the deal.