Alia Bhatt stuns in metallic silver, Aishwarya Rai radiates in satin red at Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Alia, Aishwarya represent India in Paris

The actors made an appearance as ambassadors for the beauty giant, L'Oréal. The duo turned heads as they walked the red carpet, exuding elegance and poise.

Alia, a new entrant to the L'Oréal family, looked radiant in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with black off-shoulder jump suit. She accessorised her look with chunky rectangular hoops. For the make-up, she added pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating. Alia waved, smiled, and gave flying kisses to the audience as she made her Paris runway debut.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, a long-time ambassador, stunned in a loose-fitted satin red gown and a bold red lipstick with her hair styled to perfection. Her long veil caught everyone's attention as it had L'Oréal's tagline “We are worth it,” printed on it, as captured by an aerial shot. The veil detached from Aishwarya as she began walking the ramp. She greeted the French audience with a namaste.

Aish shuts down rumours

Meanwhile sometime back, amid divorce buzz with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya was spotted seemingly wearing ‘her wedding ring’ ahead of her fashion week appearance.

While it is not clear if the ring is indeed Aishwarya's wedding ring given to her by Abhishek or not, some on Reddit were convinced it is and believed that it was her way to shut down the separation rumours.

About Alia’s association

Back in September, Alia joined Aishwarya as the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. At the time of the announcement, the actor shared her excitement.

In a statement, Alia said, “I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris family and stand alongside a community of strong, powerful women. As someone who has always been deeply interested in all things skin, I admire L’Oréal Paris for its pioneering innovations and commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women."

On the acting front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra, Alpha, Love & War, and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Aishwarya last starred in Ponniyin Selvan: II.