Alia Bhatt reveals she binge-watched Bigg Boss OTT to see sister Pooja Bhatt

What Alia said

During a chat with Allure regarding her guilty pleasures, Alia revealed, “I watch a lot of reality TV. There's this show in India, which is really famous, called Bigg Boss. I mean, it's a global show, but in India, especially last season in the OTT version, my sister was in it. So I was binge-watching that. You can clock into the live camera and see the house live to see what's going on live; I found myself doing that in the middle of the shoot and work. But it was really nice because I found a whole new dynamic to my sister that existed before.”

She also added, “My guilty pleasure, something that I picked up during the lockdown, is watching Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. You might say, ‘Oh why aren’t you watching movies which give you some depth, make you learn something about acting and performing,’ but honestly, I just want to sit on my floor, take out my waxing strips and wax my legs while watching Too Hot to Handle. Even now, when I am too tired at the end of the day, I switch on to that show.”

More details

For the unversed, Pooja was one of the leading contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, also met his daughter Pooja inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Pooja is Mahesh's daughter with his first wife, Kiran Bhatt. Alia is Mahesh and Soni Razdan's daughter. She also has a sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also star in the YRF spy universe action film Alpha, along with Sharvari.