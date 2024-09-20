‘Mumma’ Alia Bhatt says she fought with ‘papa’ Ranbir Kapoor over this cute reason

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor has learnt to say “mumma,” and Alia left no stones unturned to record the first time she addressed her. In an interview with Allure, Alia recalled how she recorded Raha calling her “mumma” for the first time as proof. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt says she watches Aishwarya Rai dance videos on YouTube to prepare for her own songs: 'She's mesmerizing') Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt

What Alia said

“The first time my daughter Raha said “mumma," it was just me and her, we were playing on her playing mat. And before that, the backstory is there was a fight at home about whether she's going to say “mumma” first or “papa” first. So of course, mumma was like, ‘Say mumma, mumma, mumma!" And papa was like, ‘Papa! Papa! Papa!’ When she said it, it was just me and her. So I immediately pulled out my phone and said, ‘Say it again! What did you say? Say it again, say say! (laughs).’ And she was like, “Mumma (in a hushed voice).' ‘Raha, say it in the normal voice.’ And then she fully said it, “Mumma.” Of course, we take great pride and joy in that moment. So I remember that moment very clearly and I have it on video. So if anybody needs proof, she said mumma first," Alia said.

She also recalled that the first time Raha kicked in the womb was when she was filming her international debut, Tom Harper's 2023 Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone abroad. Alia had called Ranbir to tell him about the moment, and he was fast asleep at night in India.

About Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence in April 2022 and became parents to Raha in November of the same year. They had a no-photo policy of Raha till she turned one.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026. Alia will also be seen in Jigra, Alpha, and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana and Animal Park on his slate.