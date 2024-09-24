Aishwarya's Paris Fashion Week look is a significant step up from her previous appearances: The internet made it happen

The Paris Fashion Week kickstarted its lineup of big banner shows yesterday in the City of Love with the iconic Walk Your Worth showcase. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as has been the case for years on end now, was a staple guest of honour who took the ramp. Confident as ever, Aish stepped out in a floor-length, all-red silken balloon-hemmed tent gown from French brand Mossi. The off-the-shoulders number featured trailing cape sleeves, the hue of which matched her signature red pout. Soft curls and a demure Namaste, wrapped up the keynote moment. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the Walk Your Worth ramp dressed in Mossi, at the Paris Fashion Week(Photos: X)

Though several on the internet are of the opinion that Aishwarya could have yet again, done better, one can't help but agree that her Walk Your Worth ensemble was a significant step up from some of her previous looks this year which have drawn significantly more brickbats than words of affirmation. Having trouble believing us? Here's a lineup of some of Aishwarya's recent public appearances to prove our point.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya in tow with her biggest cheerleader, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, landed in Dubai to attend the famed SIIMA Awards. She was presented with the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her work in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II which released last year. For her big moment, the former Miss World chose to wear a thoroughly conservative full-length anarkali in black, striped with gold. The look was predictable and didn't manage to impress many at all. Quite a disservice to her 'lethal face card' concluded the internet.

The issue per se that has emerged over Aishwarya's appearances in the past, is her playing it alarmingly safe, always opting for all-encompassing anarkali fits with overbearing embroidery and embellishments which absolutely drown out her natural beauty. Take her Ambani wedding looks for instance. The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla red and gold ensemble, yet another anarkali, was gorgeous in itself. It just wasn't a fit on Aishwarya and was as predictable as it could get.

The same went for Aish's appearance on day 2 of the wedding festivities which was the same fit, just overtly colourful and cased in with black, with no final payoff for the muse whatsoever.

Well fast forward to Paris Fashion Week, not only was Aishwarya looking brighter and more care-free, the fun and flirty yet still modest silhouette of her Mossi number could very well be an indication of the actor finally switching up her personal style after a series of stiff looks which were doing an absolute disservice to the goldmine of potential that the internet has been screaming about for ages.

Here's to Aishwarya 2.0 in the making!