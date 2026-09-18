Chakra Horoscope Today, September 18, 2026: Don't allow uncertainty to make you underestimate your abilities

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

A sense of possibility surrounds Aries today. Something that seemed unlikely may suddenly feel more attainable, or a small development could restore your faith in a desired outcome. Stay open to unexpected solutions without trying to control every detail.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise violet light above your crown. Repeat OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries, walnuts or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Angelite: Keep it nearby during meditation when you want to cultivate hope and openness.

Career and finance: An unexpected opportunity or solution may emerge. Clear Quartz can support an intention for clarity and recognising possibilities.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Solar Plexus Chakras Soulmate energy brings Taurus closer to meaningful emotional connections, but the victim theme asks you not to lose yourself in the process. A deep connection should not require you to surrender your boundaries or personal power.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus. Repeat YAM, followed by RAM, while taking ten slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, bananas or cucumber water.

Crystal remedy: Ruby Zoisite: Use it as a reminder to balance love with self-respect.

Career and finance: Don't allow another person's expectations to determine your professional choices. Tiger Eye can support confidence, boundaries and independent decision making.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Completion signals closure for Gemini. A project, emotional chapter or long running uncertainty may finally reach its natural endpoint. Instead of immediately searching for the next challenge, acknowledge what this chapter has taught you.

Chakra balancing practice: Light a candle and sit quietly for five minutes. Reflect on what you are ready to complete and repeat OM.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, walnuts or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Selenite: Keep it nearby during reflection or meditation.

Career and finance: Complete pending work and settle unfinished financial matters before starting something new. Clear Quartz can support clarity and closure.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Something may be gradually dissipating from Cancer's emotional world. An attachment, worry or expectation may be losing its intensity. Let the process happen naturally instead of trying to hold onto what is already changing.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one emotional pattern you are ready to release. Repeat YAM seven times, then safely discard the note.

What to eat or drink: Green apple, spinach, avocado or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla: Keep it close during emotional release or journaling.

Career and finance: Redirect energy from projects or situations that have clearly lost momentum. Smoky Quartz can support grounded transitions.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Perfection may be Leo's biggest challenge today. You could spend too much energy trying to make everything flawless when progress would be better served by simply moving forward. Excellence is valuable; endless self-correction can become exhausting.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palm over your solar plexus and take ten slow breaths. Repeat RAM while visualising golden light.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Golden Healer Quartz: Use it as a reminder that progress does not require perfection.

Career and finance: Don't delay an opportunity because every detail isn't perfect. Pyrite can support confidence, visibility and productive ambition.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat and Crown Chakras Gossip and mysticism create an interesting contrast for Virgo. You may hear information that feels intriguing, but today's message is to distinguish spiritual intuition from hearsay. Not everything mysterious is meaningful, and not everything you hear deserves to be repeated.

Chakra balancing practice: Hum gently for several breaths, then sit quietly and repeat HAM followed by OM.

What to eat or drink: Pears, blueberries, cucumber or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Keep it nearby when you need honest communication and discernment.

Career and finance: Stay away from workplace rumours and verify information before acting on it. Sodalite can support rational judgement and clear communication.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Solar Plexus Chakras Prayer can bring Libra comfort, but insecurity may make you question whether things will work out. Use spiritual reflection to reconnect with your inner strength rather than waiting for someone else to reassure you.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit with your palms together for five minutes. Repeat OM, then place your hand over your solar plexus and repeat RAM.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, bananas, walnuts or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Lepidolite: Use it during meditation when anxiety or self doubt feels overwhelming.

Career and finance: Don't allow uncertainty to make you underestimate your abilities. Citrine can support an intention for confidence and financial growth.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Complacency could make Scorpio settle for what is comfortable instead of pursuing what is meaningful. Take a look at where you've stopped challenging yourself simply because the current situation feels safe.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight for five minutes and visualise golden light around your solar plexus. Repeat RAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone: Carry it as a reminder to keep your personal ambitions alive.

Career and finance: Review whether your current professional routine is still helping you grow. Tiger Eye can support confidence and purposeful action.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Perseverance and isolation suggest Sagittarius may be carrying a challenge largely alone. Your determination is valuable, but you don't have to prove your strength by refusing support. Stay committed while allowing trusted people to help.

Chakra balancing practice: Walk barefoot for five minutes and repeat LAM. Afterwards, consciously name one person you can reach out to if needed.

What to eat or drink: Carrots, beetroot, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it to encourage grounded persistence.

Career and finance: Keep working steadily, but don't let independence become unnecessary isolation. Hematite can support discipline and grounded focus.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Impartiality asks Capricorn to look at a situation without allowing personal expectations to distort the picture. You may need to consider facts you don't particularly like, but objective thinking can lead to better decisions.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and take ten slow breaths. Ask yourself, “What would I see if I removed my personal bias?” Repeat OM.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, walnuts or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Fluorite: Keep it near your workspace when making important decisions.

Career and finance: Review contracts, numbers and competing viewpoints carefully. Sodalite can support rational analysis and clear judgement.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Service reminds Aquarius that helping others can be deeply fulfilling, but healthy service requires boundaries. Give from a place of genuine willingness rather than obligation or guilt.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your heart and repeat YAM seven times. Then identify one helpful act you can offer without exhausting yourself.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or cucumber-mint water.

Crystal remedy: Unakite: Use it as a reminder to balance compassion with self care.

Career and finance: Collaboration can be productive, but don't automatically take responsibility for everyone's workload. Green Aventurine can support mutually beneficial opportunities.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Third Eye Chakras

Vanity and confusion may cause Pisces to focus too heavily on appearances or external approval while struggling to understand what is genuinely right for you. Step back from the noise and reconnect with your own perspective.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your solar plexus and one between your eyebrows. Repeat RAM, followed by OM, for seven rounds.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, blueberries, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it nearby when you need to separate intuition from outside opinions.

Career and finance: Don't make financial or professional choices simply to impress others. Pyrite can support an intention for confidence, discernment and practical abundance.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163