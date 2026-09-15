Lymphoma can look like common infection: Oncologist Dr Renu Mishra shares 7 warning signs not to be ignored

In India, where infections such as dengue, tuberculosis and seasonal viral illnesses are common, symptoms such as a swollen lymph node after a throat infection, a few days of fever or persistent tiredness are often treated as routine and rarely raise alarm.

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Sometimes, however, what appears to be an infection does not follow the usual course. According to medical oncologist Dr Renu Mishra, that is when lymphoma needs to be considered.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of World Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15), Dr Mishra shared, “Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system and can affect people at different ages. There is no routine screening test for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, making awareness of persistent or unusual symptoms particularly important.”

Below are seven warning signs that the doctor shared that should not be ignored.

1. A lymph node that stays enlarged Infections commonly cause lymph nodes to swell, but these nodes generally settle as the infection resolves. As per Dr Mishra, a painless lump in the neck, armpit, groin or above the collarbone that continues to grow or does not go away deserves medical assessment.