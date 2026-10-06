Fashion designer reveals occasion-wear trends women should shop this season

Inspired by the Japanese idea of Ukiyo, or the “floating world”, Shehla Khan’s latest collection, Ukiyo Bloom, brings together florals, lace, corsetry, fluid drapes and intricate embellishments across contemporary occasion-wear. Fashion designer reveals occasionwear trends women should shop this season By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

While romantic details remain central to the collection, Khan believes the appeal of these elements lies in how they are styled. From pairing lace and florals with structured separates to wearing a corset with a sari, the designer sees plenty of scope for women to make occasion-wear feel modern and personal.

In a conversation with HT Shop Now, Khan discusses the occasion-wear trends worth shopping this season, how to style corsets and lace, colours beyond the usual wedding palette, and the mistakes to avoid when putting together a statement look.

Q. What makes floral fashion feel fresh and modern rather than predictable? Shehla Khan: Florals are incredibly versatile because they can be interpreted in so many different ways. A lot of embroidery and woven fabrics derive their motifs from flowers, while florals can also be used more directly through prints.

Nature has always been a source of inspiration across art and fashion. Even masterpieces by artists such as Monet were deeply influenced by flowers and gardens.

I see florals as classic rather than trendy. What makes them feel fresh is how you use them, whether through embroidery, weaving, print, lace or different textures and techniques within a collection.

Q. Which occasion-wear trends will have the biggest influence this season? Shehla Khan: Florals, firstly. They have such a timeless quality and can constantly be approached in new ways.

Lace is another important element. You can see its presence across collections globally, from summer through fall and across the runway.

Corsetry, too, is something I consider a classic rather than a passing trend. It complements the female silhouette beautifully and can be adapted across both Indian and Western occasion-wear.

Q. How can women wear lace, florals and embellishment without looking overly feminine or dated? Shehla Khan: That really depends on personal style and how you balance the look.

Lace, florals or embellishment can be paired with a structured blazer or well-tailored trousers to make them feel sharper and more serious. Denim or masculine-style trousers can give the same pieces a more relaxed, slightly androgynous character.

And, of course, pairing these details with a sari is perhaps the most classic and evergreen way to wear them.

Q. How should women style a corset for an Indian wedding or festive event? Shehla Khan: A corset can be styled beautifully with a sari for a classic Indian look. For something more Indo-Western, I would pair it with a panelled skirt and stole.

It can also be worn with a lehenga or sharara when you want the look to feel dressier and more suited to a wedding or festive occasion.

The corset itself is extremely versatile, so the separates you choose can completely change its mood.

Q. What should women look for when buying occasion-wear they can wear beyond one wedding? Shehla Khan: Look for pieces that can be repurposed and styled in different ways. A classic silhouette or a statement separate that works with other pieces already in your wardrobe will always have greater longevity.

Occasion-wear should feel like an investment rather than something that is worn once and then simply occupies space in your closet.

If you can imagine wearing a piece in several different ways, it immediately becomes more valuable.

Q. How can women make a heavily embellished outfit feel more effortless? Shehla Khan: It really depends on the individual, but I personally like balancing an elaborate outfit with something much more effortless in the styling.

A messy ponytail or bun, minimal makeup and a beautiful pair of juttis is, for me, the perfect Indian look.

It has an ease to it that can transcend both casual and formal dressing, while allowing the outfit itself to remain the focus.

Q. Which colours should women look out for beyond reds, pinks and pastels? Shehla Khan: Black and ivory.

I particularly love Indian whites. There is something incredibly elegant about ivory in occasion-wear. Embroidery, embellishment and texture all stand out beautifully against it, and it has a timelessness that works particularly well with Indian silhouettes.

Black, on the other hand, brings a sharper and more contemporary mood while still feeling very classic.

Q. What can women who prefer understated fashion take from the Ukiyo Bloom collection? Shehla Khan: A lace sari, always. It is timeless and makes a statement without feeling excessive.

I also like the idea of wearing an embellished corset with a simple pre-stitched chiffon sari, where the contrast keeps the overall look balanced.

And I think having one beautiful lace lehenga in your wardrobe is something you can return to and style differently over time.

Q. What are the biggest occasion-wear styling mistakes women should avoid? Shehla Khan: Simply putting too much together.

If the clothes are already heavily embellished, you don't necessarily need equally elaborate jewellery, accessories, hair and makeup.

I think occasion-wear looks strongest when there is some balance and you allow one or two elements to take focus.

Knowing when to stop can often make the entire look feel much more elegant.

Q. Which three occasion-wear trends should women actually shop for this season? Shehla Khan: An embellished corset, a lace pre-stitched sari and one beautiful long dress that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

I like pieces that aren't limited to one particular kind of event and can be styled differently over time.

All three can become versatile occasion-wear staples rather than purchases you only wear once.

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