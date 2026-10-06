Jeffrey Archer died the day before his final novel came out: Is Adam and Eve based on a true story? Here's what his last book is actually about

Bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer has died at 86, just one day before his last novel was set to hit shelves worldwide. He died 'peacefully’ at his home on October 5, publisher HarperCollins confirmed. His last book, Adam and Eve, was released globally on October 6. Also read | Jeffrey Archer, British author and politician, dies at 86 ‘between writing sessions’

What is Adam and Eve about? If you grew up with a copy of Kane and Abel, you already know Jeffrey’s formula. And his final novel brings him full circle. Like Kane and Abel, it follows two biblically-named characters born on the same day — but into very different worlds.

Per details shared on Jeffreyarcher.com, the official synopsis is this: “Two children are born on the same day, the eleventh of November, 1918, the day the First World War ended. One is the daughter of an Earl, whose father wanted a son so that the title and the estate could pass on. One is the son of a shepherd on that same estate, whose father wanted a daughter, because he was certain a boy would end up going to war. You follow them from that first day, through childhood and school and university, to the fifteenth of September, 1940, when they cause Adolf Hitler to change his mind.”

It’s a love story, a class commentary, and a war epic all at once. At its heart is Eve, the daughter of an earl who is disappointed he didn’t get a male heir to inherit his title and estate, and Adam, the son of a shepherd on that very estate, whose father quietly prayed for a girl because he knew a son would eventually be sent off to fight. Jeffrey tracks them from that first breath on Armistice Day, through their totally opposite childhoods, to school, to university, and finally to one day in the Second World War — September 15, 1940 — the date the book ultimately pivots on, when their actions cause Adolf Hitler to change his mind.