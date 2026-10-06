The power of personal corners: How to create spaces that reflect your personality

Well, comfort is one thing, but after a long day at work, having a cosy bedroom or a personal corner that reflects your personality can make a space feel even more special. Creating such a corner does not have to be complicated. You can bring it together with simple decor elements such as wall hangings, textured pieces and a few personal objects. However, balance is key. The décor should complement the space without making it feel cluttered or messy. How to create a personal corner at home that reflects your personality (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Priyanka Sinha, Founder, The Opulence Interior Design Studio, personal corners are becoming an important part of thoughtful interior design. These spaces do not require a large room or a significant budget. Instead, they can be created around the habits, hobbies, memories and objects that already hold meaning for you. “A personal corner can be small, but with good planning it can have a big impact,” says Sinha.

Whether it is a quiet reading nook, a creative workspace, a music corner or simply a place to sit and unwind, here are some ways to create a space that reflects your personality.

Start with what you love The most personal spaces often begin with something you already enjoy. Instead of starting with how a corner should look, think about how you would actually like to use it. Perhaps you enjoy reading, listening to music, painting, gardening, meditating or collecting objects from your travels. These interests can become the foundation for designing a corner that feels meaningful rather than simply decorative. For a comfortable corner, an armchair, a small side table and suitable lighting may be enough. If painting or sketching is your hobby, a corner near a window could become a simple creative space with a desk and storage for your supplies. The idea is to design around your routine rather than recreate a corner simply because it looks good in a photograph. “Build a corner not just because you like how it looks in a photo, but how you are going to use it,” says Sinha.

Give meaningful objects a place Your belongings can become part of your decor instead of being hidden away. Photographs, books, artwork, travel souvenirs and handcrafted objects can all bring personality to an ordinary corner. A shelf, console or side table can become a carefully arranged display of things that have meaning to you. However, personalisation does not mean displaying everything at once. Too many objects can make a corner feel cluttered and can take attention away from the pieces that matter most. Instead, choose a few meaningful items and give each enough space to stand out.

Use colour to define the corner A personal space does not necessarily need to be separated from the rest of the home by a wall or partition. Colour can subtly give a corner its own identity. A warmer shade behind a reading chair, a textured wall panel or a different upholstery colour can visually distinguish a nook within an open-plan room. Warm shades such as beige, earthy brown, muted green and terracotta can create a cosy atmosphere, while deeper shades can make a small corner feel more intimate. However, the colour does not have to match the rest of the room exactly. It should complement the existing palette while giving the corner a character of its own.

Layer lighting and texture Even the smallest corner can become more inviting with the right combination of lighting and textures. If possible, make use of natural light, particularly for activities such as reading, writing, painting or working. A corner near a window can benefit from daylight during the day, while a table lamp or floor lamp can provide a warm glow in the evening. Texture can further enhance the feeling of comfort. Cushions, rugs, curtains, wood, baskets and upholstered furniture can add softness and depth without requiring a major makeover. The key is to layer textures rather than introducing too many colours. A simple colour palette combined with different tactile materials can make a small space feel visually interesting. For instance, a wooden side table, upholstered chair, woven basket and textured cushion can create a layered look while keeping the overall palette classy.

Make the space comfortable, not just beautiful A personal corner should serve a purpose. If it is designed for reading, the chair should be comfortable. If it is meant for painting or working, the desk should be practical. If it is a space for relaxation, consider elements that encourage you to actually spend time there. Storage is another important consideration. Keeping books, art supplies, gardening tools or other hobby-related items within easy reach can make the corner more functional. The most successful personal spaces combine aesthetics with everyday usability. When everything has been designed around how the space will actually be used, it becomes easier for the corner to become part of your routine.

Don't be afraid of imperfection Personal corners do not need to look perfectly styled. In fact, a slightly imperfect arrangement can make a space feel more authentic and lived-in. A stack of favourite books, a handmade ceramic object or a photograph from an important trip can carry more emotional value than an expensive decorative piece. “The goal is not to create a showroom, but rather a comfortable, lived-in home,” says Sinha. This also means that your personal corner can change over time. Books can be replaced, photographs can be updated, and new objects can be added as your interests and experiences change.

Create a personal corner without spending much Creating a meaningful nook does not necessarily require buying new furniture or décor. Start by looking around your home for items you already own. An unused chair can be moved near a window and paired with a side table. Existing photographs can be framed and displayed on a shelf. Books can be arranged by colour or size, while a favourite plant can bring some greenery to the space. Even changing the position of furniture or introducing a warm lamp can give an overlooked corner a new purpose. The focus should be on creating a space that works for you rather than purchasing objects simply to fill it.

Let your home tell your story Personalisation is what gives an interior its character. Every home has a different rhythm, routine and collection of memories, and the decor can reflect these differences. A personal corner could be a place where you escape with a book, practise a hobby, listen to music, work on something creative or simply spend a few quiet minutes at the end of the day. “What makes interior design personalisation is that it puts character into interior design,” says Sinha.

These spaces can also evolve alongside you. What begins as a reading nook may eventually become a place for journaling or listening to music. A display shelf may gradually grow into a collection of travel memories. Ultimately, a beautiful home is not necessarily one where every element looks perfectly coordinated. It is one where the choices feel natural and meaningful to the people living there. With a little planning, personal belongings, favourite colours, everyday routines and cherished memories can turn an otherwise unused corner into a space that feels distinctly yours. The result is a home that feels less like a showroom and more like a reflection of the people who live in it.