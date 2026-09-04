From clay to contemporary living: ‘Between Block and Void’ reimagines ceramic art in Gurugram

Opening today, September 4, an exhibition of contemporary ceramic art, ‘Between Block and Void’, explores the relationship between material, process, and contemporary living. The three-day exhibition is presented by Shambhala Art and Incept Studio, and will be held at Art Incept, South Point Mall, Gurugram.

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Carved from clay It will bring together works by artists from the Shambhala Collective, showcasing functional pottery, sculptural works, wall art and ceramic objects within thoughtfully created lifestyle settings. It has been curated by Devika Sehgal, the founder of Shambhala Art.

Devika said in a statement, “Shambhala was created to build a community around ceramic art; it's not just a marketplace. Our offline exhibitions are an extension of that idea, giving artists an opportunity to meet audiences and giving audiences a chance to experience the work, the makers and the stories behind it.”

The Japanese technique: Kurinuki The art show is inspired by the Japanese technique called Kurinuki. In this technique, a vessel is carved from a solid block of clay through a process of subtraction rather than built on a pottery wheel.

The exhibition aims to move beyond the conventional presentation of ceramics and explores how handmade objects can inhabit contemporary spaces while continuing to be experienced as works of art.

Incept Studio is supporting the exhibition, and for them, the collaboration marks an effort to support emerging and first-time exhibiting artists and is also central to their ethos.

With its emphasis on material, process and everyday living, Between Block and Void invites visitors to see ceramics not simply as functional objects, but as art that can inhabit and shape the spaces we live in.