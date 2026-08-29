Sweating more doesn’t mean burning more fat: Fitness trainer busts common workout myths, reveals what actually works

“A session that leaves you destroyed burned a few hundred calories at best,” Leon said. While exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, a workout does not have to leave you completely exhausted to be effective. Consistency and progressive improvement matter more than simply pushing yourself until you are completely drained.

“Sweat is your body cooling itself. A hot room, a sauna suit, a humid gym, all of it makes you sweat and burns nothing extra,” Leon explained. The weight lost immediately after a particularly sweaty workout is primarily water weight. Once you rehydrate and eat, that weight is replenished. Therefore, sweating more during a workout should not be treated as an indication of greater fat loss.

Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon breaks down in his August 27 Instagram post some of the common misconceptions around workouts and fat loss , pointing out that people often focus on how hard a workout feels instead of the habits that actually contribute to weight loss. (Also read: ‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle )

If you leave the gym drenched in sweat and completely exhausted, it may feel like you have had a highly effective workout. But sweating more or feeling sore after exercise does not necessarily mean you have burned more fat.

Soreness isn’t a measure of progress Muscle soreness is another factor people often use to judge whether a workout was effective. However, Leon pointed out that soreness alone does not indicate muscle growth or a successful workout. “You can be sore from a bad warm-up and grow nothing. You can be not sore and grow plenty,” he said. Progress can instead be tracked through improvements in strength, endurance, workout performance and body composition.

“The machine’s calorie number is a guess — and a generous one. You didn’t burn 700,” Leon said. Calorie estimates on cardio machines can vary depending on factors such as body weight, fitness level and the machine’s algorithm. They are better viewed as rough estimates rather than precise measurements.

A workout can be undone quickly Leon also highlighted why relying solely on exercise to lose weight can be misleading. “You can undo any session in ten minutes. That’s not a reason to skip it. It’s a reason to stop treating exercise as the thing that decides your weight,” he said.

A workout still has several benefits beyond calorie expenditure, including improving fitness, strength, cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing. However, when the goal is fat loss, nutrition and overall daily activity also play a significant role.

So, what actually helps with fat loss? Rather than chasing sweat, soreness or exhaustion, Leon recommends focusing on the fundamentals:

Maintain a calorie deficit: Fat loss requires consistently consuming fewer calories than the body uses.

Fat loss requires consistently consuming fewer calories than the body uses. Prioritise protein: Getting adequate protein can help support muscle retention while losing weight.

Getting adequate protein can help support muscle retention while losing weight. Aim for 8,000–10,000 steps a day: Daily movement can contribute significantly to overall calorie expenditure.

Daily movement can contribute significantly to overall calorie expenditure. Lift weights: Strength training can help preserve muscle during weight loss.

Strength training can help preserve muscle during weight loss. Get around seven hours of sleep: Adequate rest supports recovery and overall health. Why this matters “You’ve been chasing the feeling of a hard workout instead of the things that move the number,” Leon said. The hardest workout is not necessarily the one that produces the best results. Sustainable fat loss is built through consistent nutrition, daily movement, strength training and adequate recovery.

“The people who look like they train hard aren’t sweating more than you. They’re eating differently and walking more, and that’s the boring part nobody posts about,” Leon added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.