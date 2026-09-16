The newly elected deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Anoop Singh and Dharambir Bhangrola, have identified waterlogging and sanitation among their key priorities, while also promising to address road infrastructure and property ID-related issues. Gurugram deputy mayor, senior deputy mayor flag waterlogging, sanitation

The MCG elected both posts unopposed on Monday, more than 17 months after Gurugram elected its mayor and councillors in March last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had 24 of the 36 seats, later increased its effective strength to 32 after several independents joined it. However, several rounds of discussions were held before senior party leaders settled on Bhangrola and Singh to avoid a potentially divisive contest. Haryana ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma and Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar were present during the deliberations.

Bhangrola told HT that waterlogging, roads and sanitation were his priorities.

“My first priority will be to ensure that waterlogging is significantly reduced next year and that it is no longer synonymous with Gurugram,” he said, adding that roads needing urgent repairs and maintenance would be addressed systematically.

He also flagged property ID complaints as another priority.

Meanwhile, Singh told HT sanitation would be his foremost priority. “Citizens need to be made aware of waste segregation and the importance of not dumping garbage indiscriminately. At the same time, ward councillors and civic officials need to work together to ensure that sanitation services are delivered effectively,” he said.

He also stressed accountability, saying officials performing their responsibilities would be supported while those failing to perform should be held accountable.