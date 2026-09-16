Gurugram deputy mayor, senior deputy mayor flag waterlogging, sanitation
Senior deputy mayor Bhangrola said he would focus on reducing waterlogging, repairing roads and addressing property ID complaints across Gurugram.
The newly elected deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Anoop Singh and Dharambir Bhangrola, have identified waterlogging and sanitation among their key priorities, while also promising to address road infrastructure and property ID-related issues.
The MCG elected both posts unopposed on Monday, more than 17 months after Gurugram elected its mayor and councillors in March last year.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had 24 of the 36 seats, later increased its effective strength to 32 after several independents joined it. However, several rounds of discussions were held before senior party leaders settled on Bhangrola and Singh to avoid a potentially divisive contest. Haryana ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma and Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar were present during the deliberations.
Bhangrola told HT that waterlogging, roads and sanitation were his priorities.
“My first priority will be to ensure that waterlogging is significantly reduced next year and that it is no longer synonymous with Gurugram,” he said, adding that roads needing urgent repairs and maintenance would be addressed systematically.
He also flagged property ID complaints as another priority.
Meanwhile, Singh told HT sanitation would be his foremost priority. “Citizens need to be made aware of waste segregation and the importance of not dumping garbage indiscriminately. At the same time, ward councillors and civic officials need to work together to ensure that sanitation services are delivered effectively,” he said.
He also stressed accountability, saying officials performing their responsibilities would be supported while those failing to perform should be held accountable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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