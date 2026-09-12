Who is Dominick Bianchi? Newlywed East Greenbush man missing after wedding in Upstate NY; All we know about his wife

Dominick Bianchi missing: The urgent search for a missing man from Upstate New York is ongoing after he vanished just days following his wedding. Dominick Bianchi, 35, was last seen on Tuesday morning. According to reports, he is without essential medication, his phone, and his wallet. Dominick Bianchi, a 35-year-old from East Greenbush, New York, is missing after disappearing just days post-wedding. (Facebook)

Bianchi, a 35-year-old newly married man from East Greenbush, New York, was last seen on September 8 at around 10 a.m. He was seen leaving his home on Forrest Pointe Drive on foot, as per the East Greenbush Police Department.

“We are asking for the public to check their properties, sheds, cars, trail cams and any home surveillance. If you see something please notify us,” the East Greenbush Police Department said in it missing person report. “There is no treat to public safety.”

Dominick Bianch missing probe Detective Sergeant Michael Guadagnino of the East Greenbush Police Department told The NY Post that investigators are diligently looking for Bianchi, 35, who was last seen at his home on Tuesday morning, where he left behind his cellphone, wallet, and vehicle in a concerning manner.

“Right now we don’t have any new updates regarding Dominick. The investigation remains ongoing,” Guadagnino said.

“We’re continuing efforts to locate him, determine his whereabouts, you know, exhausting all investigative techniques. But if anything comes of it, we will put out a press release and we will let everyone know.”

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Who is Julianna Zyra? Bianchi's spouse, Julianna Zyra, whom he wed only a few months prior, made a heartfelt appeal to her husband to return home during an emotional interview with the local news outlet, News 10.

“I know you feel really alone, but there are people who want to help you. If you’re seeing this, please, come home,” the emotional wife said.

Zyra disclosed that Bianchi has been struggling with mental health challenges "for quite some time."

Dominick Bianchi diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes Additionally, he is afflicted with Type 1 diabetes, which has raised concerns among family members regarding the possibility of him not having his insulin available.

Bianchi, who is reported to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, was last seen at his residence around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, dressed in black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and potentially a baseball cap.

He possesses several distinctive tattoos, such as a skull and roses on his chest, a baseball on his right arm, and a cross on his back.

Authorities have requested that residents in the vicinity inspect their properties, including sheds, vehicles, trail cameras, and any home surveillance systems for indications of Bianchi.

The East Greenbush Police Department has once again emphasized its request for assistance in a social media update on Thursday, urging the public to “check your cameras and properties.”