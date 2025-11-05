Who are Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza? 2 suspects arrested in Harvard Medical School explosion

Logan David Patterson, 18, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, were arrested for the cherry bomb explosion at Harvard Medical School on Saturday evening. Both from Massachusetts, Patterson and Cardoza were arrested and arraigned in court Tuesday. Logan Patterson and Dominick Cardoza were arrested for the explosion at Harvard Medical School.(Harvard University Police Department via AP)

Patterson, who is from Plymouth, and Cardoza, from Bourne, were visiting Wentworth College for Halloween, with plans to attend parties in the area. They were captured in surveillance footage entering the campus and then the fourth floor of Harvard Medical School's Goldenson Building, AP reported, citing the charging document.

They reportedly lit a Roman candle outside the locker room and placed a cherry bomb inside one of the lockers. They were charged with conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive.

“Let me be clear: Setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared toward higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short-sighted, and it’s a federal crime,” Ted Docks, the FBI's special agent in charge, said.

What Authorities Said About The Suspects

Logan David Patterson and Dominick Frank Cardoza first came up in the investigation when authorities saw them running away from the building while responding to the fire alarm. Later, their movement on Saturday night was found on the surveillance footage at Harvard Medical School.

According to the charging document, the authorities said that they chose the Goldenson Building because it looked abandoned, got into it through the roof, and put the cherry bomb. US Attorney Leah B. Foley said at a presser on Tuesday that there was no further danger to the university.

“Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused. I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area,” Foley said.

No speculation was made by either Foley or by FBI Special Agent Ted Docks about the suspects' motive.