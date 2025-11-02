Search
Sun, Nov 02, 2025
‘Intentional explosion’ jolts Harvard campus at 3 am, two suspects spotted fleeing

Sanya Jain
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 06:10 am IST

Harvard University has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an explosion on campus

Harvard University has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an explosion on campus. The intentional explosion rocked a Harvard Medical School building early Saturday morning.

This photo provided by the Harvard University Police Department shows a person of interest in an explosion at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Harvard University Police Department via AP)(AP)
According to a Harvard Crimson report, the explosion took place shortly before 3 am on the fourth floor of the Goldenson building on the Harvard Longwood Campus’s main quad.

Suspects spotted fleeing

The Harvard University Police Department, which is now investigating the explosion, said that two individuals were seen running out of the building at the time of the detonation.

The two individuals used face coverings to obscure their identities. A responding officer saw the two fleeing and attempted to stop them, but was unsuccessful.

Surveillance cameras did capture the suspects running from the site of the explosion, and the police are now appealing for help in identifying them.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the explosion, which the Boston Fire Department determined was intentional. The fire department also conducted a sweep of the building which found no additional devices, according to the Crimson.

