‘Intentional explosion’ jolts Harvard campus at 3 am, two suspects spotted fleeing

The Harvard University Police Department, which is now investigating the explosion, said that two individuals were seen running out of the building at the time of the detonation.
The two individuals used face coverings to obscure their identities. A responding officer saw the two fleeing and attempted to stop them, but was unsuccessful.
Surveillance cameras did capture the suspects running from the site of the explosion, and the police are now appealing for help in identifying them.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the explosion, which the Boston Fire Department determined was intentional. The fire department also conducted a sweep of the building which found no additional devices, according to the Crimson.