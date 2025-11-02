Harvard Goldenson building explosion: Officials confirm details; 2 people in focus

An explosion was heard at Harvard Medical School's Goldenson building on Saturday, authorities confirmed. Two people were seen running from the building, police said. However, officers did not identify them as the suspects. No injuries were reported. A general view of the Harvard Medical School in the Longwood Medical Area in Boston(REUTERS)

Officials said that the explosion was ‘intentional’. The Goldenson building is situated in Harvard’s Longwood Medical Campus. The incident took place just before 3 AM local time Saturday.

Active investigation

The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices. They found no additional devices. "The Harvard University Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“Upon arrival at the building, the officer observed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building,” the Harvard University Police Department said. “The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered.”

“At approximately 2:48 AM this morning, a Harvard University Police Department officer was dispatched to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue, Boston, for a fire alarm activation."

“The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional. The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices; none were found. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident," the statement further read.

“The Harvard University Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Harvard University Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 617-495-1796. For questions about this message, please contact the Harvard University Police Department's Public Information Officer, Steven G. Catalano, at 617-495-9225 or by email at steven_catalano@hupd.harvard.edu."