Ranveer Singh and the entire male crew of Gully Boy wear skirts for Women’s Day celebrations

The cast and crew of Gully Boy had a quirky new way to celebrate International Women’s Day on set. Film’s director Zoya Akhtar shared a video on Thursday, showing how the entire male cast and crew, including lead Ranveer Singh, wore skirts to the set in support of the women.

Ranveer was spotted jumping with glee in a bright green wraparound makeshift lungi-skirt as actors Vijay Verma and Siddhant Chaturvedi joined him on the fun adventure. Ranveer also posed for the paparazzi cameras in his new outfit and for selfies with fans.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt who is currently in Bulgaria to shoot for her other film, Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh World FanPage (@ranveersinghfan_) on Mar 8, 2018 at 11:05pm PST

A post shared by Poornamrita Singh (@poornamrita) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:06am PST

Gully Boy is inspired by the rappers from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. Ranveer essays the role of a street rapper in the film.

Zoya and Ranveer attended a few sessions of two street rappers, Naezy and Divine, who were the subjects of a documentary Bombay 70, while researching for the film. Gully Boy is reportedly inspired by the characters of Naezy and Divine.

14th February 2019 #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:38am PST

Talking about the film, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine had earlier told Hindustan Times, “If you’re writing a film about hip-hop, the most important thing is you should be a good writer. Zoya had come for one of our shows; that’s how she discovered us. Then she visited the place where we lived and I was more than happy to chat with her and Reema (Kagti, partner in scriptwriting) and tell them everything about the [hip-hop] scene. I don’t know the story, but we’re a part of the film and its music. We will be going on the sets, as the shooting has started. Hopefully, Gully Boy mein bhi aayega kuchh hamara!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more