Rangoli Chandel finds childhood pic of Ranveer Singh with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, challenges his ‘outsider’ status

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:30 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is back at it with her undistilled criticisms for Bollywood stars. On Friday, she found a tweet about a childhood picture of Ranveer Singh with Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor at a birthday party. It was all she needed to challenge Ranveer’s ‘Bollywood outsider’ status.

The tweet had read: “Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry. #nepotism.”

People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly...(contd) https://t.co/PFGPJBCCH6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

The context was a recent interview in which Ananya Panday had equated an actor’s ‘struggle’ to not being invited to Koffee With Karan. In a scathing reply, Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Siddharth Chaturvedi had said, “Their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled.”

Rangoli shared the picture and wrote, “People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let’s empower the underprivileged,” she said.

People were quick to realise that Rangoli was talking about her own sister. “Qualified walon main Sirf kangana likhna tha, itna lamba msg kis liye. Self promotion ho toh aisi (You should have simply mentioned Kangana’s name. Why write such a long message? What a way to promote oneself),” they wrote.

Others agreed with Rangoli but did give Ranveer credit for being a good actor. “Totally agree with you he is self proclaimed outsider but reality is that he is half time product of nepotism. Also can’t deny he is very good actor and doing his job nicely got film on his merits,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, a few appeared to be fed up with Rangoli’s weekly rants. “Haha, I said this before. Rangoli & Kangana R always on D look out for whom to pounce on & attack next. Getting ridiculous! RS does not care about what they think, about him, at all! He is WAY too involved in his life, his work, & feeling grateful 4 being able to live his dreams!,” read one tweet.

Ranveer’s mother is related to Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita, because of which the families know each other well. The actors, including Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor, would party together as children. Ranveer even worked with Anil in Dil Dhadakne Do. “I don’t know how to describe it to people. I have no filmi background. I loved watching films and used to enjoy them so much that I decided to become an actor. I always observed these guys, and they inspired me. Now, I’m working with my idol,” Ranveer had said in an HT interview in 2014.

