Richa Chadha calls relationship with Ali Fazal a miracle: ‘We found each other and we are happy with each other’

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:07 IST

Richa Chadha, who is in a steady relationship with her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal, has said she believes in marriage but it should only be for having children. She calls her love story “nothing short of a miracle” despite earlier showing her displeasure about dating an actor.

On being asked about her plans of marrying Ali, Richa told Bollywood Life in an interview, “Right now I don’t really know if I believe, I mean only if you decide to have children, you should get married.”

Spilling the beans about how the two fell in love with each other, she said, “The thing is, it’s nothing short of a miracle. That two people who have similar backgrounds, two normal, regular people from middle-class upbringings got together. Two people with a similar value system got in this pool of showbiz. We found each other and we are happy with each other. I think that itself is a huge miracle. And when that happened, I think I couldn’t deny it that we were very...not just attracted to each other, but also understood each other on a fundamental level. It’s great you know.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal starred in Fukrey but weren’t cast opposite each other.

Richa had flown to London to be with Ali for Halloween last year. While she wore black clothes and put on a wig, Ali just wore a hat and lenses for a Halloween event.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha pose for a Halloween selfie.

On being asked if they will unite on screen once again, Richa had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’d love to do a film with him and feel there’s a lot of potential here that’s untapped. So far, we haven’t been paired off with each other. If anybody’s reading it and want to cast us together, I am game. That way we will also get to spend some time together. Right now we are spending time in between our projects -- my films and his films.”

