Rishi Kapoor shares pic of Pran dressed as a woman, says veteran actor pranked his Bhabhi by dressing as brother’s lover

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 08:55 IST

Rishi Kapoor, who often shares film trivia with fans online, hosted a picture quiz on Twitter. He posted a picture with a person seen in a sari and asked Twitter users, “Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!”

While the picture is quite old, it did not take much time for movie buffs to guess the right answer – Pran. One fan even gave the entire context and detailing for his answer. “This is legendary actor Pran. He was unmarried at that time. In his elder brother’s marriage, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother’s lover. This year is his birth centenary and his son Sunil Sikand released this snap from their family album. Pran also played role of Sita in local Ramlila in Shimla in which Ram was played by Madan Puri. If you observe carefully, you will find Kumari Pran written,” the fan wrote.

Revealing the answer late Thursday, Rishi tweeted, “The Legend Pran sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke.”

Earlier this week, Rishi took his fans on yet another nostalgia trip when he tweeted a picture of his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and the cast and crew of Mughal-e-Azam with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini. “For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors,” he wrote alongside the image.

After being treated in the US for cancer for 11 months, Rishi returned to India last September. After his return, he was seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

