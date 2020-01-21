Rishi Kapoor shares rare photo of Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini on sets of Mughal-e-Azam

bollywood

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:15 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a golden tweet for Bollywood lovers. On Tuesday, he shared a rare picture of the director and cast of epic film Mughal-e-Azam when they hosted legendary Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini on the sets.

“For the film Mughal-e-Azam aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors,” he wrote in his tweet. The picture showed K. Asif joined by his lead stars--Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar--with Rossellini dressed in an all-white suit. The set appears to be of the famous ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ song.

Rossellini worked for 44 years in the Italian film industry and made neorealist films such as Rome, Open City, Paisan, Germany, Year Zero. He was also the father-in-law of Martin Scorsese.

For the film "Mughal-e-Azam" aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

Rishi’s fan’s thanked him for the throwback picture. “There cannot be another Taj Mahal, there cannot be another Kohinoor and likewise there cannot be another Mughal-e-Azam,” wrote a fan. Others could not get over Madhubala’s beauty. “Did Madhubala Ma’am ever looked lesser then gorgeous in any pic,” wrote one. “WOW. First time I saw Anarkali standing with such a confidence with jille -e -ilahi,” wrote another.

Mughal-e-Azam is one of the greatest Bollywood films ever made and was released in August 1960. It was based on the play Anarkali written by Imtiaz Ali ‘Taj’. The filming itself took 500 working days. The estimated cost of the film was Rs 1.5 crore, an astronomical sum at the time. The film was in the making for nearly 12 years.

Rishi was last seen with Emraan Hashmi in The Body, which failed to impress at the box office. He has since signed Sharmaji Namkeen. Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), the film mark Rishi’s first project post his return from US after cancer treatment.

